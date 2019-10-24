Star Wars tickets for The Rise of Skywalker went on sale earlier this week and, so far, the results have been very promising for Disney and Lucasfilm. It had previously been reported that the final chapter of the Skywalker saga had shattered the first-hour pre-sale record, previously held by Avengers: Endgame, over on Atom Tickets. Now, Fandango is reporting similarly huge numbers, as the sequel is currently outpacing 2015's The Force Awakens in pre-sales.

According to Fandango, in the first several hours of tickets going on sale during the launch of the Star Wars 9 final trailer, The Rise of Skywalker sold more tickets than any previous Star Wars movie on their platform. The previous record was held by The Force Awakens, which marked the franchise's return after nearly a decade away from the big screen. Episode IX has also been the site's top seller daily since tickets went on sale, with the movie representing more than half of the daily sales for October 24, as of this writing. Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis had this to say.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is blasting through all current and upcoming new releases, with massive presales on Fandango. Film fans are excited to see what's in store for Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren and the rest of their favorite Star Wars characters in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga, especially with director J.J. Abrams at the helm."

Atom Tickets also reports that the finale to the Star Wars sequel trilogy had the second-best total first-day sales of any movie in the company's history. The top five, in order, includes Avengers: Endgame, The Rise of Skywalker, Aquaman, The Last Jedi and Infinity War. Since all of these releases went on to become huge successes at the box office, this bodes well for Disney. It's also another example of Disney competing with themselves, as the only title in that list not to be released by them is Aquaman, which came from Warner Bros.

There was some wonder as to how The Last Jedi might affect demand to see the follow-up, which sees J.J. Abrams returning to the director's chair. Director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi proved to be divisive amongst the fanbase, but clearly not as much as a certain, particularly vocal minority of hateful, so-called fans online would have us believe. As these numbers show us, the mass movie-going public is still very interested in Star Wars and wants to see how things play out for Rey and Kylo Ren in the finale.

Box office tracking for opening weekend isn't yet available. The Force Awakens opened with a record-breaking $247 million, with The Last Jedi pulling in $220 million. For fans, this movie has a lot going for it. It's Carrie Fisher's final appearance as Leia, Billy Dee Williams is finally making his return as Lando Calrissian and Ian McDiarmid is back as Palpatine. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. This news was previously reported by Deadline.