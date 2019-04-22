The Rise of Skywalker is reportedly going to feature another cameo from the original Star Wars trilogy. Fans were stunned to hear Emperor Palpatine's iconic laugh at the conclusion of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie. The seeds for a return of Palpatine have been planted many times over the years throughout a variety of different canon and non-canon materials, but this latest addition to the cast is rather surprising. There could be possible SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker below, so read ahead at your own risk.

According to sources close to Lucasfilm, Harrison Ford returned as Han Solo in The Rise of Skywalker for a cameo. It is believed that the scene in question is between Kylo Ren and Solo, but Luke Skywalker also makes an appearance in said scene. It is believed the return is an "intervention of sorts," and takes place as Ren is looking at the burnt out mask of Darth Vader. Sources say the scene has a tone of forgiveness and is telling Ren that it's "not too late."

Han Solo was killed by Kylo Ren in 2015's The Force Awakens, so Star Wars fans may be wondering how he could come back. According to sources, "He's not a 'Force Ghost' in the classic sense." Instead, he's "part of a 'vision' or 'dream-type' moment induced by Luke Skywalker." Skywalker does say "no one is ever really gone," in The Rise of Skywalker trailer, so this could all make sense. However, this report is coming from anonymous sources, which means it has to go into the rumor pile for now, until it is officially confirmed.

If the return of Han Solo is true, it could give Mark Hamill the partial reunion he was hoping for in The Force Awakens. Hamill wanted to see Luke, Leia, and Han reunite on the big screen, even if it was for a brief amount of time. However, the actor's ideas were shot down and his character wasn't revealed until the final moments of the movie when he's visited on Ahch-To by Rey. Seeing Han Solo show up in The Rise of Skywalker would certainly be welcomed by fans, especially since it's the last movie in the Skywalker saga and nobody ever expected Harrison Ford to get back into character.

We still have a long ways to go before The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this year, so we can except a lot of speculation and rumor to be discussed. There has already been a ton of discussion about the title and what it could mean for the future of the Star Wars universe and what it means about the past. While this is a rumor, it is coming from Making Star Wars, which is generally pretty accurate in their reporting and scoops. The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.