Star Wars Episode IX, which we now know to be titled The Rise of Skywalker, finally has a title and a trailer. For months, fans were hopelessly guessing at the title to no avail until Lucasfilm finally revealed what they've decided to call the final chapter in the Skywalker saga at the end of their panel presentation at Star Wars Celebration. Believe it or not, someone actually correctly guessed the title nearly seven years ago. Not only that, but they also guessed the twist.

Disney initially purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas back in 2012 for over $4 billion. At the time, it was made clear that the studio was going to make more movies in the franchise, which had fans more excited than perhaps they had ever been before. But it was also one of the most mysterious time periods in the history of the fandom. We were all left to wonder what would possibly be coming our way. Again, much of this wondering and speculation was hopeless.

That is, unless your name is Gabriel Garcia. This particular Twitter user, back when everyone was still trying to guess the title of what would ultimately go on to become The Force Awakens, actually guess the correct title for Star Wars 9 in the process. He also, very surprisingly, guess that Emperor Palpatine would come back, which was revealed at the end of the teaser trailer via Ian McDiarmid's signature laugh. Taking to Twitter, Garcia posted this prophetic tweet on November 21, 2012.

"Star Wars Episode 7 The Rise of Skywalker. The Emperor lives."

Wrong movie, right title. That's still downright amazing. Sure, the idea that Disney would use "Skywalker," the most synonymous name in the franchise, in a title, isn't that surprising, and if we're going to bring back a villain, doesn't Palpatine make at least a little sense? Still, it's hard not to be at least a little impressed by just how right this tweet actually is, considering just how wrong fan speculation often turns out to be. Just look at all of the speculation that was going on before The Last Jedi came out, and look at how much of that turned out to be wrong. By my count, nearly all of it.

For the time being, director J.J. Abrams is still keeping the majority of this movie's secrets locked up tight. We still have nearly eight months to wait, so there's no reason for them to still anything just yet. So, for now, most of us are still left to guess and wonder. We just have a little bit of footage and a title to work with now. Maybe we should start combing over more tweets from seven years ago? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the original post from Gabriel Garcia's Twitter account below.

