Rian Johnson loved The Rise of Skywalker trailer. The long-awaited title and trailer dropped today at Star Wars Celebration and the world is now reacting to where J.J. Abrams is taking us next. With that being said, Johnson directed The Last Jedi, which has proven to be pretty divisive amongst hardcore fans since it was released in late 2017. When asked about the upcoming sequel last week at CinemaCon, Johnson admitted he had only spoken to J.J. Abrams a handful of times and stated he was in the dark when it came to the details.

While Rian Johnson admitted to not talking a whole lot with J.J. Abrams, that did not mean he was not excited to see The Rise of Skywalker footage. The director noted he wanted to be in theaters with his popcorn as a Star Wars fan. Now the trailer is here and Johnson tweeted his response to it. He had this to say.

"I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS and I just melted back into being a happy kid. If you need me I'll be spending the rest of the day smiling dreamily."

Rian Johnson has gotten his wish. He can stand away from the saga and sit back and watch someone else carry on the story he started to tell. While Johnson catches a lot of flak for the decisions he made in The Last Jedi, the director took chances. He did things people were not expecting and took a left turn, which is also something The Empire Strikes did and was torn apart for at the time of its release. While some fans love to pile on and complain, the movie might just end up as being a fan-favorite when all is said and done.

J.J. Abrams enjoyed following up The Last Jedi and he has massive respect for what Rian Johnson pulled off. Directing a Star Wars movie is not an easy task and it isn't for everybody. With that being said, Johnson is preparing to start work on his own trilogy, which will take place outside of the Skywalker saga. It is believed the director will start work on the massive project at the end of this year or the beginning of next. Lucasfilm definitely has faith in Johnson and his storytelling abilities.

Related: Everything We Learned About The Rise of Skywalker at the Star Wars Celebration Panel

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th, which is still pretty far away. But, this will give J.J. Abrams some time to finetune everything. The trailer looked pretty amazing and added a super crazy twist that nobody saw coming. It's easy to see why Rian Johnson is so excited about seeing the movie because many Star Wars fans feel the very same way. The crowd in attendance at Star Wars Celebration today definitely feels that excitement. You can check out the reaction to The Rise of Skywalker trailer below, thanks to Rian Johnson's Twitter account.

I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS and I just melted back into being a happy kid. If you need me I’ll be spending the rest of the day smiling dreamily. https://t.co/z8evIBbRoA — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 12, 2019