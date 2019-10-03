The Rise of Skywalker full length trailer could be dropping on October 14th. This falls in line with the previous trailer releases from the latest trilogy. The Last Jedi trailer dropped on October 9th, 2017 and The Force Awakens trailer was released on October 19th, 2015. Both movies came out in December like the upcoming final installment in the Skywalker Saga. As to where this information came from, the official Star Wars Twitter account posted yesterday in response to a fan tweet.

October 14th does fall on a Monday when the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers, so that would be the perfect place to release The Rise of Skywalker trailer. However, the Star Wars Twitter account may have just been goofing around with the famous We Rate Dogs Twitter account. When asked about new character Babu Frik and a costume for a pug, the Star Wars account tweeted, "14/10, this pup would make a great droidsmith!" While many believe that the "14/10" is the trailer release date backwards, others believe it's a direct reference to the We Rate Dogs account.

With that being said, Lucasfilm and Disney had to have known that Star Wars fans would get into deep speculation about this sort of thing, especially with the date falling perfectly for a new The Rise of Skywalker trailer. Another thing to take into account is the upcoming World Series, which will begin on October 22nd. That is a Tuesday, which would deviate from the normal Monday night release dates. Regardless, it's coming, and it is coming soon.

Babu Frik was officially announced during the Triple Force Friday launch, but he was properly introduced to us yesterday when the Star Was site announced their corporate sponsors for The Rise of Skywalker. Many believe that the picture of Frik is taken directly from the upcoming trailer. Babu is an Anzellan droidsmith, who works with the Spice Runners of Kijimi, and "can reprogram or modify virtually any droid-regardless of the security measures protecting its systems." It is believed the little guy will be the one responsible for C-3PO's reprogramming and his red eyes, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th, which is just around the corner. J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio decided early on that they wanted to answer two main questions with the upcoming movie. The first is about Rey and who she really is, which has been bothering fans for the past four years now. The second question revolves around the true power of the Force. It looks like we're finally going to get some answers to some of the biggest questions in regard to the latest trilogy. Now, if we could only figure out how exactly Emperor Palpatine is returning... You can check out the possible release date tease from the official Star Wars Twitter account below.

14/10, this pup would make a great droidsmith! https://t.co/euVGQWzjrx — Star Wars (@starwars) October 2, 2019