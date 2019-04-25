Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still months away but it's already managed to lock up one record. During its first 24 hours of release, the trailer for the final chapter of the Skywalker saga logged 111 million trailer views. That's more than double what The Force Awakens teaser trailer pulled in and 20 million more than the first trailer for The Last Jedi. While trailer views are no guarantee of financial success, it's certainly a healthy indicator that there's an appetite for the final entry in this new sequel trilogy.

According to a new report, the teaser trailer, which was initially released during Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has benefited greatly from an increase in different mediums that Disney and Lucasfilm can use to push the trailer out. Between Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, there are plenty of options. To that point, the trailer earned a total of 87 million views strictly from YouTube in its first ten days of release. For the sake of comparison, The Force Awakens teaser, which was released in November 2014, logged 103 million on YouTube during that same timeframe, while The Last Jedi earned 119 million. Rogue One trails the pack with 62 million on that particular metric.

For comparison outside the franchise, let's look at some numbers for other major Disney trailer releases recently. Avengers: Endgame, which finally starts rolling out in theaters tonight, logged 289 million trailer views upon its release last December. Infinity War nabbed 238 million eyeballs and the first trailer for the live-action remake of The Lion King earned 224.6 million views in its first 24 hours after dropping last Thanksgiving. So, even though the numbers for Episode IX are very good when compared to other entries in the Star Wars series, they pale in comparison to other blockbuster Disney releases.

It's safe to assume that this movie is going to do big business at the box office, virtually no matter what happens, at least on its opening weekend. Fans, no matter what side of the fence they're on, are likely going to want to see how this story wraps up, for better or for worse. J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and successfully reintroduced the franchise to the masses, is back in the director's to chair to finish what he started.

The Last Jedi proved to be rather divisive amongst the fanbase, that much is certain. There was also a pretty big divide between critics and fans. That said, positive buzz from critics ahead of the release is never going to be a bad thing. We've still got a long way to go on this one, so it's pretty much impossible to say what we could expect to see from it at the box office on opening weekend. That's a discussion for another time. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. This news was first reported by Deadline.