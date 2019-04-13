The Rise of Skywalker is the official title of Star Wars 9. After months of speculation, we finally have the title to the final movie in the Skywalker saga, along with the first trailer for the movie. Star Wars fans have had a great few days with all of the news coming from Celebration out in Chicago this weekend. However, many are wondering why J.J. Abrams chose The Rise of Skywalker title and what it could mean.

Coming up with the title for Star Wars 9 was not an easy thing to do. J.J. Abrams has a lot on his shoulders with the movie being the last of a nine-movie arc, which started over 40 years ago. To come up with The Rise of Skywalker had to be a title which somehow took the last 40 years and brought it to where we are now. Abrams had this to say.

"The title feels like it's the right title for this movie, and I know that it's provocative and asks a bunch of questions. But I think when you see the movie, you'll see how it's intended, what it means. But in the flow of titles, this movie had a very weird responsibility. It had to be the end of not just three movies, but nine movies, and the idea of having to incorporate the stories that have come before strangely is the story of the movie. Which is to say it's the characters in the film inheriting everything that's come before in previous generations, whether it's sins of the father, whether it's the wisdom that they've acquired. And the question is this new generation, are they up to the task, can they stand up to what they have to? And so in a way, I feel like we coming into this movie have inherited a lot, and the question is can we do it? And that question we ask ourselves every day."

Okay, J.J. Abrams has explained why they chose The Rise of Skywalker title, but what about the meaning behind it? That's going to be a mission for fans to try and decipher until December when the movie is released. Abrams obviously isn't going to spoil what the title means when set to the final installment and that is perfectly fine. Hardcore Star Wars fans have already begun constructing wild theories as to how everything will fit in.

The Rise of Skywalker trailer was another thing which left fans guessing. There are a ton of teases shown off and beyond how great everything looks, we're all wondering how the story will be finish. In other words, the trailer offers a lot more questions than answers and it's going to leave fans guessing for the next eight months. How did Palpatine come back? Was he always there, directing Snoke from behind-the-scenes? Why is the Death Star wreckage shown off? There's too many questions.

J.J. Abrams knows exactly what he is doing with The Rise of Skywalker title reveal and the action-packed mysterious trailer. There's a lot to examine and that's the way the director and the studio want it. For now, all we can do is sit back and enjoy the promotional tour, which finally just started this weekend. The full interview with J.J. Abrams can be found over at Entertainment Tonight.