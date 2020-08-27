Today we have an exclusive trailer for The Rising Hawk: Battle For The Carpathians to share. The epic historical action movie has been receiving rave reviews since it premiered internationally. In one of the first and largest collaborations between the Ukrainian and American film communities, The Rising Hawk has proven to be a huge success in Ukraine having been nominated for seven 2020 Ukrainian Academy Film Awards and winner of three. The highly anticipated movie will hit select theaters and be available on VOD, along with other digital platforms starting on October 2nd via Shout! Studios.

The Rising Hawk takes place during the 13th Century. Zakhar Berkut, who is played by Robert Patrick, and his wife Rada (Alison Doody) lead a group of highlanders in the Carpathian Mountains during this time, which begins as peaceful. Unfortunately, their tranquil existence is soon threatened by Burunda Khan (Tsegmid Tserenbold), a powerful Mongolian general who leads his massive armies west in search of new lands to conquer.

Forced to protect their village, Zakhar and Rada send their sons, Ivan (Rocky Myers) and Maksim (Alex MacNicoll), to ask for help from Tugar Volk (Tommy Flanagan), a wealthy boyar overseeing the land. After his strong-willed daughter Myroslava (Poppy Drayton) and Maksim survive a dangerous encounter together, Tugar Volk pledges to defend the villagers against the Mongols. But when a mutual attraction sparks between Myroslava and Maksim, Tugar Volk forbids them from continuing their relationship. Meanwhile, Burunda Khan faces questions from his warriors about his motivation and military strategy for the impending invasion.

As war breaks out, both sides suffer devastating casualties. Redoubling his efforts, Burunda Khan unleashes the full fury of his forces. Faced with certain doom, Maksim and Myroslava must choose to flee or make the ultimate sacrifice to save their people. The Rising Hawk is full of tough choices and fierce action, which is evident from the short trailer alone.

Directed by John Wynn and Co-directed by Akhtem Seitablayev, The Rising Hawk boasts an international all-star cast including Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), and Poppy Drayton (The Shannara Chronicles). Alex MacNicoll (The Society), Alison Doody (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade), Tsegmid Tserenbold (Marco Polo), Rocky Myers (Animal Kingdom), and Oliver Trevena (The Reckoning) also star. The trailer from Shout! Studios teases the talented cast while also showing off the impressive visual effects.

An international team of filmmakers and actors were brought together from all over the world to work on The Rising Hawk. People were brought in from Ukraine, United States, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Germany to construct this sprawling historical epic. The quality of the work produced and the authenticity with which they were able to work together as artists, has laid a foundation for what the studio hopes are many more global collaborations and cinematic stories in the future. You can check out our exclusive trailer for The Rising Hawk above.