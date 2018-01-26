Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming horror movie The Ritual, which is slated to debut for Netflix members on February 9. After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, The Ritual has debuted theatrically in Belgium, The U.K., Ireland and The Netherlands last October, but now the rest of the world will get to enjoy this horror-thriller on the Netflix streaming service in exactly two weeks from today.

The Ritual centers on four old friends from university, reuniting after the tragic death of their best mate, who set out to hike through the Scandinavian wilderness. But a wrong turn leads them into the dark and mysterious forests of Norse legend, where an ancient evil still exists and stalks them at every turn. The Netflix film will premiere on February 9, 2018, and while it won't be released in theaters, it will debut the same day as theatrical releases such as Warner Bros.' The 15:17 to Paris, Universal's Fifty Shades Freed, Open Road Films' Peter Rabbit and Pantelion's La Boda de Valentina.

The Ritual stars Rafe Spall as Luke, Rob James-Collier as Hutch, Sam Troughton as Dom and Arsher Ali as Phil, the four friends who reunite to honor their late friend Rob (Paul Reid). The trailer reveals that Dom takes a bit of a spill and twists his ankle, while bemoaning the fact that there are no pubs on this trail, and later stating that he wishes they went to Las Vegas. They decide that, if they cut through this large forest, they'd cut their journey in half, but, as it turns out, they should have taken the long way around, because each of these men suffers horrendous nightmares, and while they need to work together to stay alive, the supernatural forces in this forest do nothing but drive them apart.

The Ritual is directed by David Bruckner, marking his first full-length feature film since his breakthrough directorial debut, the critically-acclaimed 2006 thriller The Signal. Since then, he has directed segments or horror anthology movies such as V/H/S and Southbound, but this is his first full-length feature in 12 years. For a big chunk of that time, he was attached to direct the Friday the 13th reboot that never came to fruition. The filmmaker is working from a script by Joe Barton, who wrote last year's Netflix original movie iBoy, and served as a staff writer on AMC's Humans.

This is already shaping up to be quite the busy year for Netflix, with The Ritual slated to be one of at least 17 Netflix original movies slated for release this year. Starting today, fans can stream A Futile and Stupid Gesture, based on the true story of National Lampoon founder Doug Kenney (Will Forte), with On Body and Soul debuting February 2, The Ritual on February 9 and Duncan Jones' highly-anticipated Mute recently announced to debut on February 23. Take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of Netflix YouTube.