Recently we passed along word that horror movie heavyweights Alexandre Aja (director of The Hills Have Eyes and High Tension) and producer Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) are teaming up for a new killer alligator flick The Crawl. And now we have news of another epic horror team up, this time with director Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel) and screenwriter Kevin Williamson (Scream, Scream 2). Roth and Williamson will be joing forces to bring us an adaptation of Erica Ferencik's novel The River at Night.

Ferencik's novel follows the tale of three best friends on a high-octane getaway for their annual girls' trip. What starts out as an invigorating hiking and rafting excursion in the remote Allagash Wilderness quickly becomes a nightmare when a freak accident leaves the women separated from their raft and everything they need to survive. The three women seek shelter in, go figure, a ramshackle camp on the mountainside. As night falls, the three friends realize their supposed saviors have other plans for them. Cue the emergence of long-buried secrets and lifelong allegiances put to the test. To survive, they must reach beyond the world they know to harness an inner strength they never knew they possessed.

Eli Roth says.

"Kevin and I had long been a mutual admiration society, and when he told me this was Girls Trip meets Deliverance, I said, I'm in. I've always been drawn to these clash of culture movies like Cabin Fever and Hostel, where they go for an adventure and everything turns against them and we see what they're made of. The book is fun and it's a smart thriller."

Roth then adds in a funny story about his history with Kevin Williamson and his work, saying.

"As for working with Kevin Williamson, I was 22 and had written Cabin Fever and someone told me they read this new guy Kevin Williamson's script Scary Movie. I took it home, read it on a bus going back to Newton, Mass., and thought, 'Okay, this is what a real script looks like, it was so good. On my first meeting with him years ago I brought the Dawson's Creek calendar I'd put in my apartment and he noticed that the only appointments were reminders to tape that show. He said it was the funniest, saddest thing he had ever seen, my empty life in Los Angeles."

Williamson responds, saying.

"It was just sad and I remember suggesting he get a life. But we've been friends for years and always talked about working together. I stumbled upon the book, saw the reviews and just ordered it and found it a terrific story of courage and survival. Turns out Eli likes rafting."

Miramax has acquired screen rights to the project which Williamson and Roth will develop together. While I'd love to tell you guys today that Williamson will be penning the screenplay, that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, Williamson will be producing the movie through his banner Outerbanks along with Ben Fast. Roth is also producing with Roger Birnbaum. Writing duties on this flick will instead fall to newcomer Melanie Toastm, who is best known for writing a much-adored - yet still unproduced - contained thriller called Shut In. As sad as it is that Williamson will not be putting his pen to paper on this new movie, it is said that Roth is eyeing this as a potential directing project. So that's something. News of this new movie comes to us from Deadline.