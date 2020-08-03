Dwayne Johnson, in a surprise move, has purchased the XFL along with his business partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital. The announcement was made earlier today, with the football league falling into bankruptcy back in April. Now, Johnson has responded to his latest business decision, asserting that he will take a hands-on approach in trying to get the organization up and running again.

Even before The Rock became known as a professional wrestler, he was a football player. Dwayne Johnson had aspirations of going to the NFL. But he went undrafted and was cut from the Canadian Football League. Even though that didn't pan out, it's something he's passionate about. Johnson now has the chance to revive the XFL and bring new life to the sport. Taking to Twitter following the announcement, Johnson had this to say.

"With my trail blazing partner Dany Garcia & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL. With gratitude & passion I've built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our XFL brand. Excited to create something special for the fans!"

$15 million was the price tag for the XFL. It was reported that Dwayne Johnson and RedBird stepped in to offer up the cash right before an auction was scheduled to start. They will be splitting the price equally. Based on his statement, it seems Dwayne Johnson won't be content to just pass the buck to other members of his team. He will be taking an active role in trying to make the business work. In a follow-up tweet, Johnson also praised Dany Garcia, who reached a major milestone as a result of the deal.

"Taking a moment to illuminate this very cool and huge milestone. My XFL partner, Dany Garcia becomes the first woman to own an entire sports league independent from a team. She was the architect in this acquisition and now we go to work, for the love of football."

The XFL, which was seeking to be an alternative to the NFL, has failed not once, but twice. The league originally launched in 2001 as the brainchild of WWE owner Vince McMahon, who partnered with NBC for the venture. With eight teams, the league folded after just one year. After nearly two decades, McMahon gave it another go earlier this year. But after just five games, they stopped the season and announced bankruptcy in April, announcing the sale shortly after. Dwayne Johnson seems uniquely qualified for the venture, given his history in both the WWE and with football.

In the years since his wrestling career in the WWE, Dwayne Johnson has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He currently stars in the Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchises, with movies like Red Notice and DC's Black Adam on the way. Johnson also played Spencer Strasmore, a former pro football player turned agent, on HBO's Ballers. You can check out the posts from Dwayne Johnson's Twitter.

