Following recent reports that a Jungle Cruise sequel is already in development, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has now taken to social media to confirm and celebrate the news. While the first installment in what is sure to be an ongoing franchise was released only recently, the response from audiences practically made Jungle Cruise 2 a cinematic inevitability, and clearly Johnson cannot wait to return to the fantastical world alongside Emily Blunt.

"Em & I raisin' a glass to you in celebration of our official JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL. THANK YOU and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film ~ in theaters and in your living rooms. And a HUGE MAHALO for making JUNGLE CRUISE cross that $100M mark at the US box office. JUNGLE CRUISE is only the 4th movie of 2021 to achieve that milestone. Not an easy accomplishment these days, so thank you guys so much. Let's get this sequel on the road....Jaume Collet-Serra back to direct. Michael Green back to write. And I get to tag along as Emily Blunt's sidekick. #JungleCruise #AdventureOfALifetime."

Talk quickly turned to a continuation of the Jungle Cruise franchise, with The Rock recently teasing a meeting between himself and the studio. "Thank you buddy!" the actor said on social media. "Glad you guys loved #JungleCruise and we have a sequel meeting next weekend????????????????????????" Evidently, this meeting went well, with a follow-up now planned which will likely some of the questions left hanging come the first movie's conclusion.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine.

Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Produced by John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers, with a story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, the first Jungle Cruise received mixed reviews from critics, but was met well by audiences, with Disney clearly seeing something special in the Johnson/Blunt partnership.

Disney are not the only ones enamoured by Johnson and Blunt, with reports revealing that The Rock himself hopes to make the actress one of his "regular collaborators," and that along with Jungle Cruise 2, he has also drafted the actress to star in an "as-yet-unannounced film project that he's producing."

Jungle Cruise is currently playing in select theaters and is available on Disney+ Premier Access. This comes to us courtesy of The Rock's official Instagram account.