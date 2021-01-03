After recently being praised for gifting an old friend with a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as a way of thanking him for the hospitality he showed was a teenager, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is feeling honored after he was named by The Profile as the "Most Likable Person in the World." In the article, writer Polina Marinova details how Johnson came to be the highest-paid actor in Hollywood as well as one of the most popular and well-liked people on the planet. Sharing an image of the profile on Instagram, Johnson explains how important it is to be kind to others, stressing that life is a lot easier that way. From the post:

"From being called a 'big complicated a**hole' at 15yrs old (due to fighting that led to suspension) to now being called 'the most likable person in the world'... hey I made a little progress. Big mahalo to writer, Polina Marinova for writing this profile. Thanks for taking the time as this was a nice surprise to read," says The Rock.

"True story - while I was 'serving my time' on my two week school suspension - I heard a quote that would actually help shape the rest of my life, perspective and work ethic - It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. And plus life is soooo much easier when you're not an a**hole."

In response, some of Johnson's famous pals have commented on the post, backing up his claims that he really is a person who's impossible not to love. "I concur," writes Josh Brolin from his official Instagram account. Jamie Foxx also adds, "Well deserved." WWE wrestler Natalya Neidhart also chimed in with a "Hell Ya."

The Rock might be Hollywood's highest-paid actor and quite possibly the most famous, but by all accounts, he seems to be a truly remarkable person behind the scenes. He is known for his charitable work, which includes founding the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation to help at-risk and terminally ill children and working directly with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Johnson has consistently appeared in big budget movies over the years, more recently starring in movies like Rampage, Hobbs & Shaw, and the Jumanji movies. He will next appear alongside Emily Blunt in Disney's upcoming adventure movie Jungle Cruise and is set to star with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix action movie Red Notice. Currently, Johnson is working on Young Rock, an NBC sitcom based on the early years of the famous pro wrestler and actor's life. The show will air sometime in 2021.

Marinova's profile dives deep into The Rock's history and also includes some quotes to live by that have helped Johnson achieve both happiness and success. This includes the phrase, "Blood, sweat, and respect. First two you give, last one you earn." As far as how to treat others, another quote reads, "Not only do I think being nice and kind is easy, but being kind, in my opinion, is important." You can read the full article on The Rock at The Profile.