Milla Jovovich stars in the exhilarating new thriller The Rookies, opening in select U.S. theaters and in home theaters on digital and on demand everywhere April 16, 2021 from Shout! Studios. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive clip from the action flick.

Daredevil and extreme sport lover Zhao Feng (Alu Wang) has always lived life on the edge. But when he gets caught up in an illegal trade scheme, he realized he is in way over his head. When he crosses paths with deadly and mysterious Special Agent Bruce (Milla Jovovich), she recruits him into the shadowy Order of the Phantom Knighthood, which is dedicated to fighting evil in all its manifestations. Fleshed out by a scrappy police officer, a scientist and an unemployed doctor, this ragtag outfit becomes the Order's newest and most unlikely crime-fighting unit. Led by Agent Bruce, these four rookies are charged with defeating die-hard terrorists in this action-packed adventure.

