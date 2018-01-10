Many believe that The Room is the worst movie ever made, so it seems puzzling that someone would try to claim that they were actually responsible for making it. However, Sandy Schklair, who is played by Seth Rogen in The Disaster Artist, is claiming he directed a majority of the movie instead of Tommy Wiseau, save for a couple of love scenes and some of the San Francisco footage, because he'd quit by that time. The Room is heading back into theaters today and showings are already sold out for the cult classic that has a brand new resurgence in popularity thanks to James Franco's The Disaster Artist.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his book, 'Yes, I Directed the Room', Sandy Schklair goes into detail about his time on the set and just how much of what ended up in the final cut of Tommy Wiseau's The Room was of his doing. Sandy Schklair was hired by director Tommy Wiseau as a script supervisor and later became the assistant editor. Schklair goes on to claim that he started to embrace the absurdity to make it comedy, which everybody apparently knew except for Tommy Wiseau. He said, "Don't think any of this happened by accident," adding that he took what Wiseau had written and turned it up a notch for laughs, essentially for a movie he never thought would see the light of day. He had this to say.

"The idea was to keep the insanity, but push it as far over the top as I can and preserve the fact that everybody there knows I'm making a comedy ... except one person."

According to Sandy Schklair, the hilarious continuity issues of The Room were made purposefully by him. Schklair reveals that the scene in which the character Claudette reveals she "definitely has breast cancer," which is never brought up again, that Tommy Wiseau was not even present on the set, something that is addressed in the Golden Globes winning movie. Sandy Schklair also claims that he needed a prop for scenes shot by a table and asked the art department to grab whatever they could find, which ended up in the spoons being placed everywhere and ended up as a prop that fans brought to late night screenings. In interviews Wiseau has said the spoons had symbolic meanings.

Sandy Schklair has tried to take credit for directing The Room for years now, which is even touched upon in the 2013 book written by Greg Sestero, together with Tom Bissell, which the The Disaster Artist movie is based on. Schklair is given more credit than simply script work. The book and movie touch on Wiseau's erratic and late set behavior, but ultimately, Sestero says that The Room is Wiseau's baby. However, Greg Sestero admits that had it not been for Sandy Schklair, the movie never would have been made in the first place.

As for why Sandy Schklair has decided to release his book now, that answer is pretty obvious. The Room, which you can see in theaters across the country tonight, and Tommy Wiseau are hugely popular, more so than they have ever been. Tommy Wiseau denies Schklair's claims that he directed the movie and says that he doesn't deserve credit because he quit. Whatever the case may be, it seems that Tommy Wiseau had a lot more help than he'd care to admit, which leads many to question if he really did direct the movie on his own. You can read more of the lengthy interview with Sandy Schklair and his claims that he directed The Room courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.