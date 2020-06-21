Varèse Sarabande Records brings exciting vinyl news. The Running Man is getting a Deluxe Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack release, composed by GRAMMY-winning composer Harold Faltermeyer (Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, Cop Out and the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick), is now available for pre-order on LP and will be released on August 14th. The deluxe edition has been expanded to 35-tracks, which include additional music and unreleased and alternate cues. The Deluxe Edition version will be available digitally and released on LP for the first time on August 14, 2020. The LP version is available for pre-order today, June 15, on VareseSarabande.com.

In the year 2019, America is a totalitarian state where the favorite television program is The Running Man-a game show in which prisoners must run to freedom to avoid a brutal death. Having been made a scapegoat by the government, an imprisoned Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has the opportunity to make it back to the outside again by being a contestant on the deadly show, although the twisted host, Damon Killian (Richard Dawson) has no intention of letting him escape.

The original (1987) 17-track soundtrack has been expanded to 35 tracks, which include additional music and unreleased and alternate cues. The album was remastered from the original Paramount Pictures sources. The package features original artwork, images from the film and a booklet with extensive liner notes by film music journalist Daniel Schweiger.

"Scoring The Running Man was a rather big challenge. After the urban and bouncy score for Beverly Hills Cop, and the epic and heroic score for Top Gun, I was facing a new territory. The Running Man needed a dark, ominous sound design with a new sound library we had to create. It was fun working on this movie and it's great to see that after all these years, there is still a vivid interest. I was very delighted when I heard that Varèse Sarabande would be releasing the entire score," said Harold Faltermeyer on this special deluxe edition release.

The Running Man LP track listing

Side A:

1. "Logo-Bakersfield" (full-length version) (3:00)**

2. "Fight/Escape" (3:51)**

3. "Game Show Promo" (0:36)**

4. "Laughlin's Collar/Richards' Collar" (2:00)**

5. "Network" (0:36)**

6. "Richards' Apt. Sneak" (1:13)**

7. "Captain Freedom's Workout" (1:56)**

8. "Airport Chase" (1:26)**

9. "Medical Checkup" (2:23)*

Side B:

1. "Richards' Intro" (0:49)**

2. "Hawaii/Amber Sneaks/Richards' Betrayal/Blast Off" (2:00)**

3. "Richards Lands/Come On Down" (1:25) **

4. "Subzero Intro" (1:58)**

5. "Subzero" (3:55)**

6. "Count's Aria Marriage of Figaro" (instrumental version of Dynamo's theme) (0:40)

7. "Uplink/Amber Launch/Richards Grabs Amber" (2:55)**

8. "Buzzsaw Dynamo" (1:51)**

9. "Buzzsaw Attack" (1:54)**

Side C:

1. "Weiss Finds Uplink" (1:17)**

2. "Buzzsaw-Richards Fight" (1:55)**

3. "Valkyrie Intro/Valkyrie" (2:37)* (Composed by Harold Faltermeyer and Richard Wagner)

4. "Spare Dynamo/Laughlin Dies" (2:22)**

5. "Fireball Intro" (1:23)**

6. "Fireball Chase" (2:04)**

7. "Fireball-Amber" (2:09)**

8. "Death March" (0:48)** (Composed by Jackie Jackson And Glen Barbee)

9. "Fake Death" (1:37)**

Side D:

1. "Mick/Richards Amber" (1:40)**

2. "Broadcast Attack" (5:06)**

3. "Killian Is Launched" (unreleased version) (0:55)

4. "Revolution/End Credits" (alternate version of "Intro-Bakersfield") (1:59)

5. "Intro-Bakersfield" (2:02)*

6. "Captain Freedom's Workout" (full-length version) (2:27)*

7. "Massacre Highlights" (1:09)*

8. "Buzzsaw Attack" (minus lead guitar) (1:53)*

