The Great Bambino would be proud, as The Sandlot is trending on social media with fans celebrating the movie on its 28th anniversary. For those who remember watching the popular movie when it first premiered in theaters, it may not seem like it's already been almost three decades. All of these years later, it's clear from looking at social media that people still love The Sandlot now more than ever.

"Heroes get remembered, but legends never die," reads a tweet posted by ESPN with an image of The Sandlot cast, including a quote from the movie.

Talk of The Sandlot has also led to fan discussions over if it's really the best baseball movie of all time. One fan responded to this question by saying, "the sandlot is so nostalgically powerful its almost too emotional to watch in some weird way. its such a powerful reminder of the summer childhood days we will never have back again. No other movie sends me back in time like it. I can't be the only one who feels this way."

the sandlot is so nostalgically powerful its almost too emotional to watch in some weird way. its such a powerful reminder of the summer childhood days we will never have back again. No other movie sends me back in time like it. I can't be the only one who feels this way. — B4ThePitch (@B4Mets_Yankees) April 7, 2021

"Fun fact about me: The Sandlot was my tiny self's favorite movie," another fan declares. "There are stories of when I was just a few years old quoting this movie to people."

"On this day in 1993 The Sandlot released in theaters. I have watched that movie at least 40 times and it never gets old," says someone else.

Another fan posts a more recent photo of the Sandlot cast with a tweet that reads: "It's the 28th year anniversary of The Sandlot this picture of the cast with Clayton Kershaw is amazing."

Released in 1993, The Sandlot was directed by David Mickey Evans and co-written by Evans and Robert Gunter. The movie follows a group of young baseball players in 1962 with trouble arising when the children accidentally lob a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth into the territory of a particularly vicious dog. Its cast included Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, Grant Gelt, Victor Di Mattia, and Shane Obedzinski.

In 2005 and 2007, The Sandlot was given two direct-to-video sequels, but mostly with all-new casts of characters. In more recent years, there has been continued talk to revisiting the franchise, with word of a prequel making the rounds in 2018. After Disney's acquisition of Fox, it was reported in 2019 that a sequel series was in early development at Disney+.

The series will be set in 1984 with the original Sandlot cast now as adults with baseball-loving children of their own. Original movie director and co-writer David Mickey Evans is attached to write and executive produce. It's unclear exactly how far along the prequel movie and the sequel series are along with no significant updates on their progress since.

In any case, no new installment of the franchise will ever match the original for many fans of the iconic baseball movie. If you want to revisit the original movie version of The Sandlot to celebrate its 28th anniversary, you can find it streaming right now on Hulu.

