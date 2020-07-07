While audiences await the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman graphic novels series, Audible has now released a new trailer for the audio adaptation, giving audiences their first snippet of James McAvoy in the starring role.

Though McAvoy's is the only voice featured in the trailer, an all-star cast has been amassed for Audible's adaptation of the classic DC/Vertigo comic book. The X-Men: First Class and Split star James McAvoy takes on the lead role of Morpheus the Lord of Dreams, a god-like entity accidentally summoned from his slumber by an occultist trying to bring forth Morpheus's sibling Death. His sister, Death, will be played by Thor: The Dark World and Big Mouth star Kat Dennings. The rest of the cast includes Gaiman's Good Omens star Michael Sheen as the devilishly popular DC character Lucifer and Kingsman: The Secret Service star Taron Egerton as the paranormal investigator John Constantine, a character who, if recent reports are to be belied, will soon be receiving his own live-action reboot.

As if that were not already the stuff of dreams, the series will also star Doctor Who's Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare, Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes as Despair, War for the Planet of the Apes and Lord of the Rings legend Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, and Venom star Riz Ahmed as the nightmare The Corinthian. Also joining the main cast will be Justin Vivian Bond (Desire), William Hope (Doctor John Dee), Mathew Horne (Hob Gadling), Reginald D. Hunter (J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter), Sue Johnston (Unity Kinkaid), Paterson Joseph (The Demon Chronzon) and Josie Lawrence (Mad Hettie).

Neil Gaiman will be executive producing the series as well as providing his voice as The Narrator. The Sandman's first installment will be available from July 15, 2020, and will adapt the first three volumes of the graphic novels, which are comprised of the comic book arcs Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country.

The Sandman originally ran for 75 issues from 1989-1996 and follows the main character Dream, also known as Morpheus among other names, a conceptual entity struggling with his place in the universe. He is one of the seven Endless, with the other Endless being Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, formerly Delight, and Destruction. Really, The Sandman is a story about stories, how important they are, and how they can evolve, and how Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and subsequently learns that sometimes change is inevitable.

"When an occultist attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death in a bargain for eternal life, he instead mistakenly traps Death's younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as the Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire and Despair, Destiny, Destruction, and Delirium," reads Audible's description of the series. "After 70 years of imprisonment Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called the Dreaming. So begins one of the most acclaimed and successful series of graphic novels ever written."

There are also plans to bring The Sandman to live-action life on Netflix, with the show all ready to go until current global circumstances brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Audible's The Sandman debuts July 15. This comes to us from DC.