Though fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Neil Gaiman's The Sandman brought to life in live-action, an all-star cast has been amassed for Audible's adaptation of the classic DC/Vertigo comic book.

The incredibly impressive cast is truly the stuff of dreams, and will be lead by X-Men: First Class and It Chapter Two star James McAvoy in the lead role of Morpheus the Lord of Dreams, a god-like entity accidentally summoned from his slumber by an occultist trying to bring forth Morpheus's sibling Death. Death will be played by Thor: The Dark World and Big Mouth star Kat Dennings. The cast also includes Gaiman's Good Omens star Michael Sheen as the devilishly popular DC character Lucifer and Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman star Taron Egerton as the paranormal investigator John Constantine, a character portrayed on the big screen by Keanu Reeves, and on the small screen by Matt Ryan.

As if that were not already dreamy enough, the series will also star Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare, Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes as Despair, War for the Planet of the Apes legend Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, and Venom star Riz Ahmed as the nightmare The Corinthian. Also joining the main cast will be Justin Vivian Bond (Desire), William Hope (Doctor John Dee), Mathew Horne (Hob Gadling), Reginald D. Hunter (J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter), Sue Johnston (Unity Kinkaid), Paterson Joseph (The Demon Chronzon) and Josie Lawrence (Mad Hettie).

Neil Gaiman will be executive producing the series as well as providing his voice as The Narrator. The Sandman's first installment will be available from July 15, 2020, and will adapt the first three volumes of the graphic novels, which are comprised of Preludes & Noctures, The Doll's House, and Dream Country.

Audible Originals editor in chief David Blum spoke about the upcoming series, describing the adaptation as "truly immersive".

"A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love."

The Sandman originally ran for 75 issues from 1989-1996 and follows the main character Dream, also known as Morpheus among other names, a conceptual entity struggling with his place in the universe. He is one of the seven Endless, with the other Endless being Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, formerly Delight, and Destruction. Really, The Sandman is a story about stories, how important they are, and how they can evolve, and how Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and subsequently learns that sometimes change is inevitable.

There are also plans to bring The Sandman to live-action life on Netflix, with the show all ready to go until current global circumstances brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Hopefully, the Netflix adaptation can bring together a cast as perfect as the one that Audible has. This comes to us courtesy of Audible.