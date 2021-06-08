Among the most awaited series' coming to Netflix soon, their adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman graphic novels is probably top of the list. As part of the streamer's Geeked Week, they have released the first behind the scenes look at the production, of what is sure to be a visually stunning delve into the rich and strange fantasy world of the author's creation. Having recently seen Good Omens, which he co-wrote with the late and sadly missed Terry Pratchett, made into a brilliant mini-series, Gaiman is once again pretty hands on with this adaptation, so we can expect another surefire hit when it arrives next year.

The official synopsis for the series reads, "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic - and human - mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Go behind the scenes with @Neilhimself for a sneek peek at the production of The Sandman. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/n3EQebWz5C — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

While there were some replies to the video from fans who cannot wait for the arrival of the fantasy series, the thread seemingly became hijacked by a small number of Netflix subscribers angry at the cancellation of one of the streamer's other shows, The Society. With number of comments about that show being posted repeatedly, it seemed like a planned assault on the Sandman announcement in the hope that it would gain some momentum. It seems that Netflix's recent axe-wielding, with a number of shows such as Jupiter's Legacy being cancelled after a single season, has really disgruntled some people more than they expected.

The Sandman series has been eagerly awaited since it was announced last year, so the smallest insight into filming is going to be jumped on by fans. Gaiman spoke to Comicbook.com last year about updating his comic book series for a modern TV audience. "Doing the Netflix TV series, we're very much looking at that as going, 'Okay, it is 2020, let's say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?'"

"For Netflix right now, people have tried making some movies and TV adaptations for 30 years, and actively tried making them for 25 years, and they've never worked," Neil Gaiman said. "And they never worked because of all the special effects and what would be needed to do the special effects. They never worked because you were making something that was adult. People would write Sandman movie scripts, and they go, 'But it's an R-rated movie, and we can't have $100 million R-rated movies.' So, that wouldn't happen. You needed to get to a world in which long-form storytelling is an advantage rather than a disadvantage. And the fact that we have seventy-five issues of Sandman plus -- essentially, 13 full books -- worth of material, is a really good thing. It's not a drawback. It's on our side. And the fact that we're in a world in which we can take things that only existed in comic book art, and that can now exist in reality."

With recent casting choices getting a mixed reaction from some, there is a long way to go before we see a good amount of footage to make any kind of real judgment on whether The Sandman will be a triumph for Netflix. As a fan of the comic books, I for one am looking forward to what they can do with the property.