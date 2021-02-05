Netflix recently confirmed the main players in their upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, revealing that Logan star Boyd Holbrook will play The Corinthian. Holbrook has now discussed his role in the sweeping fantasy epic, divulging a few details about his role and the arduous audition process he went through to win it.

"We're doin The Sandman. We're shooting it out in London. I play The Corinthian, which is one of the coolest things that's happened in awhile to me... It's like one of the best comic books that hasn't been made [into a film or TV show]."

One of the many nightmarish creations of main character, Dream, The Corinthian is able to possess human beings, physically transforming them in his own image in the process. While Boyd Holbrook may at first appear to be an ordinary man in the series, The Corinthian uses shades to hide the most terrifying set of jagged teeth where his eyeballs should be and uses his eyehole gnashers to devour his victim's eyes. The character was created by Gaiman and artist Mike Dreiberg during the first arc of the comic, and is likely to play a significant role in the series.

Early reports claimed that Netflix were looking at The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth or Strangers Things' Dacre Montgomery for The Corinthian, but clearly Holbrook impressed in auditions, which the actor has described as "a long process."

"I read the script and they were really adamant about everyone auditioning, so I went in - it must have been like a year ago, probably - and then I didn't hear anything until probably like September or something like that. Anyways it was a long process, and the conversation just started and they wanted to tape again and they wanted me to meet with Neil which I was really interested in doing and talking about just how the show was going to be done."

It has taken years for a live action adaptation of The Sandman to make it to screens, and while it is unknown what the long-term plans are for the show, Holbrook is hopeful that it will continue far beyond season 1.

"I think everyone wants the show to continue [beyond Season 1]. I think it's a standard contract that's like seven, five years whatever. We have talked about all that. I don't know if it'll all work out. I think it might work out in different blocks of time, but yeah you definitely want to have some sort of macro idea of how long something's gonna last. But I don't wanna give away the details of how long."

The Sandman is a dark fantasy series which Netflix describes as, "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic - and human - mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

The rest of The Sandman main cast is comprised of Far from the Madding Crowd star Tom Sturridge as Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm, Charles Dance (Gosford Park, Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) as Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm. No premiere date for The Sandman has yet been announced by Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.