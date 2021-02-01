Following the announcement of the principal cast for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, the author has teased the imminent casting of a beloved DC character, John Constantine. Responding to a fan who appeared to take issue with The Sandman series recasting roles such as Lucifer, Gaiman heavily hinted at the show featuring the fan-favorite paranormal investigator.

"You can't get from the Lucifer TV series to Sandman #3 or even Season of Mists. And we haven't yet announced the casting of Constantine."

Though Neil Gaiman does not suggest who will play Constantine in The Sandman, his comment certainly suggests that the character will play a role in the series, much like he does in the comic. While fans of the character had been responding to incorrect reports that claimed Kingsman: The Secret Service star Taron Egerton would be playing Constantine in the Netflix series (he played John Constantine in the recent Audible adaptation of The Sandman), many fans are hoping that Matt Ryan will reprise the role. Ryan has built up a dedicated fan following playing Constantine thanks to his central role in NBC's Constantine series. He has since played the character in the wider Arrowverse and has provided vocals for Constantine for several of DC's animated outings.

John Constantine is not the only familiar DC character to feature in The Sandman, with the likes of Doctor Destiny, Mister Miracle, and Martian Manhunter all appearing in the comic series' first arc, though it is unlikely they will all appear in the Netflix show. Still, it sounds like Constantine certainly will, and it will be interesting to see whether the part is recast or not. Who knows, it could even end up being Keanu Reeves...

Netflix recently announced the main cast for their upcoming live action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's seminal comic book series, The Sandman, with the announcement confirming the long-held rumor that Far from the Madding Crowd star Tom Sturridge will play the lead, Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) will star as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell, with Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm. Charles Dance (Gosford Park, Game of Thrones) will feature as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, alongside Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) as Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm. Logan star Boyd Holbrook will star as The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store, with the character likely to be the main antagonist.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators - Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show - for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality," Neil Gaiman said in a statement today that was included in Netflix's official press release announcing the cast.

The Sandman is a dark fantasy series which Netflix describes as, "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic - and human - mistakes he's made during his vast existence." No premiere date for The Sandman has yet been announced by Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Neil Gaiman's official Twitter account.