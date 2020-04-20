Comic book fans have been crying out for a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's seminal The Sandman for many years now. Finally, everything had come together, and fans were going to see their dreams come true when global circumstances suddenly brought the entertainment industry (and everything else) to a standstill. Well, apparently the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Sandman was almost ready to start production before things came to a halt. Recently Neil Gaiman himself provided an update on the highly anticipated project.

"It's going really well, except it's kind of hibernating right now until people start making TV again. The scripts for the first season are written, casting had started, directors hired, sets were being built. Everything was ready to go into production, and then we moved into a pause. As soon as the world is ready to make TV drama, Sandman will move smoothly back into being made. In the meantime, we are taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as we can."

The story of The Sandman follows the main character Dream, also known as Morpheus and other names, a conceptual entity struggling with his place in the universe. He is one of the seven Endless, with the other Endless being Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, formerly Delight, and Destruction. Really, The Sandman is a story about stories, how important they are, and how they can evolve, and how Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and subsequently learns that sometimes change is inevitable.

According to Netflix, the show will be "a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic-and human-mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Netflix and DC Comics announced the adaptation of the beloved comic book series back in July 2019.Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original series, will be an executive producer on the show alongside David S. Goyer. Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg is writing and executive producing the series, and back in March, the series added Black Mirror cinematographer George Steel, so it is all in very good hands indeed. Gaiman has said before that the first season of the series will cover a bit more than the first Sandman graphic novel, which is entitled Preludes & Nocturnes.

The Sandman series is a co-production of Netflix and Warner Bros. Television, with the former's VP of Original Content, Channing Dungey, having previously released a statement on their vision for the show.

"We're thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil's iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen. From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we're excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world."

The first season of The Sandman will consist of 11 episodes, with plans for the show to debut sometime in 2021. This comes to us from Neil Gaiman's Tumblr.