Seminal writer Neil Gaiman has confirmed that filming on the first season of Netflix's The Sandman has wrapped, and that the project is now in the midst of post-production. Trying to bring the sweeping epic to live action has been a dramatic journey in itself, with development on a potential adaptation having been in the works for a ridiculous 25 years, so the news that filming is now complete should be hugely exciting for fans.

"Hmm. Well, we've finished principal photography on Season 1, and now we all have to be patient while the VFX and suchlike are done, music is written and recorded, and so on. No, I don't know any release dates, or even when the trailer will be released."

While Neil Gaiman is unable to offer any updates regarding when we might see the first footage (knowing what The Sandman involves, post-production is likely to last a while), the author and creator was at least able to offer his opinion on what has seen of the show so far.

"It feels like Sandman. I don't know if that means that people who watch TV will like it - although I hope they will - but I suspect that if you like Sandman and you want to see it on the screen, then you'll like this. (I also think Tom Sturridge will be a star after season one of Sandman drops.)"

Netflix's The Sandman series will be based on the critically acclaimed comic book series by Neil Gaiman. The Sandman originally ran for 75 issues from 1989-1996, and follows the main character Dream, also known as Morpheus (among other names), a conceptual entity struggling with his place in the universe. He is one of the seven Endless, with the other Endless being Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, formerly Delight, and Destruction. The Sandman is a story about the power of stories and how they can evolve, and how Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and subsequently learns that change is often inevitable.

The Sandman has amassed a stellar cast led by Far from the Madding Crowd star Tom Sturridge as Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming. Making up the supporting cast are Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm, Charles Dance (Gosford Park, Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as the Corinthian, a nightmare who escapes from the Dreaming, David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) as John Dee AKA Doctor Destiny, Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K) as the voice of Matthew, Dream's raven emissary, and finally Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) as Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

Neil Gaiman is on board as an executive producer and co-writer on the adaptation, with the Netflix series being produced by Warner Bros. Television. David S. Goyer will also serve as an executive producer, with Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg penning the series alongside Gaiman. The first season of The Sandman does not yet have a release date, but will consist of 11 episodes and cover the first graphic novel in The Sandman s aga, "Preludes & Nocturnes". This comes to us courtesy of Neil Gaiman.