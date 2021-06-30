After so, so many years of waiting, fans of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman now have their first look at actor Tom Sturridge as the live-action iteration of title character, Morpheus, courtesy of some behind-the-scenes footage. While the short clip is far from being action-packed, it is exciting to see that, after all these years, the project is finally, really, actually happening.

Filming for Netflix’s Sandman series in Richmond. First look at dream played by Tom Sturridge pic.twitter.com/cAjKBl3uj6 — iceberg jim (@iceberg_Jim1) June 23, 2021

Though Tom Sturridge does not quite have the alabaster-white skin of his comic book counterpart, he does look appropriately pale, sporting the all-black outfit that Dream often adorns when he pays visit to the waking world. While it is obviously difficult to glean too much from the short clip, it at least hints at the accuracy with which the Netflix series will approach the looks of the beloved characters.

The Netflix adaptation of The Sandman will be based on the critically acclaimed comic book series by author Neil Gaiman. The Sandman originally ran for 75 issues from 1989-1996, and follows the main character Dream, also known as Morpheus (among other names), a conceptual entity struggling with his place in the universe. Recently, the streaming giant described the series as, "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic - and human - mistakes he's made during his vast existence." Gaiman is on board as an executive producer and co-writer on the adaptation alongside Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg.

The Sandman has slowly amassed a stellar cast, comprised of Far from the Madding Crowd star Tom Sturridge as Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm, Charles Dance (Gosford Park, Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as the Corinthian, a nightmare who escapes from the Dreaming, David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) as John Dee AKA Doctor Destiny, Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K) as the voice of Matthew, Dream's raven emissary, and finally Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) as Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head," Neil Gaiman said in a statement when the series was officially announced. "I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators - Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show - for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

The first season of The Sandman will consist of 11 episodes and will cover the first graphic novel in The Sandman saga, "Preludes & Nocturnes". No premiere date for The Sandman has yet been announced by Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of iceberg jim.