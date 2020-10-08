Following recent reports that Netflix's live-action series The Sandman is close to signing Tom Sturridge as lead character Dream, more casting details are now beginning to surface. The series is reportedly looking at The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth or Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery for one of the main villains of the piece, The Corinthian.

One of the many nightmarish creations of Dream, The Corinthian is able to possess human beings, physically transforming them in his own image in the process. Oh, did we mention that his own image includes having white hair and the most terrifying set of jagged teeth where his eyeballs should be and that he uses those teeth to devour his victim's eyes? We didn't? Well, sadly now you know. Truly, he is one of the scariest creations in the comic and should prove to be even scarier when brought to life in live-action. Even when played by Liam Hemsworth or Dacre Montgomery.

The Corinthian was created by Gaiman and artist Mike Dreiberg during the first arc of the comic, and it appears from the recent report that the character will play a significant role in the series. We meet The Corinthian as he finds himself suddenly untethered to a higher power thanks to Dream's capture, and, with his newfound freedom, decides to wander the earth possessing people and generally causing all kinds of chaos. It's likely that the upcoming adaptation will follow this same path, with The Corinthian acting as the main antagonist for at least the first season.

The upcoming Netflix series is based on the seminal Neil Gaiman graphic novel The Sandman, which originally ran for 75 issues from 1989-1996. The story of The Sandman follows the main character Dream, also known as Morpheus among other names, a conceptual entity struggling with his place in the universe. He is one of the seven Endless, with the other Endless being Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, formerly Delight, and Destruction. The Sandman is a story about the power of stories and how they can evolve, and how Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured and subsequently learns that change is often inevitable.

According to Netflix, The Sandman will be "a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic-and human-mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Netflix and DC Comics announced the adaptation of the beloved comic book series back in July 2019. Neil Gaiman is on board as an executive producer on the show alongside David S. Goyer, with the pair also co-writing the series along with Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg. Earlier this year the series added Black Mirror cinematographer George Steel, and Black Mirror and Sherlock director Toby Haynes to the promising roster. The first season will consist of 11 episodes and will cover the first The Sandman graphic novel, Preludes & Nocturnes.

No premiere date for The Sandman has yet been announced by Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of The Illuminerdi.