The Scorpion King Reboot is coming, as Universal moves forward with production on a new take of the 2002 title. Original star Dwayne Johnson is returning to produce alongside Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) will write the screenplay. Universal senior VP of production Jay Polidoro and creative exec Tony Ducret will oversee the project.

"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," Johnson said in a statement. "I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience."

In her own statement, Garcia also spoke about the decision to reboot the mummy movie. "The original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film. To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling," she said.

As of now, not much has been revealed about the plot of the reboot, but the new version is described as a "contemporary take not set in the distant past like the original. Johnson will not reprise his role as the titular character, but may appear in the film in another capacity."

Released in 2002 and directed by Chuck Russell, The Scorpion King is a spinoff of The Mummy movie franchise that starred Brendan Fraser. Serving as a prequel, the story is set thousands of years before the events of The Mummy, following Mathayus' rise to power as the Scorpion King in ancient Egypt. The movie marked Johnson's first lead role in a movie following his transition to Hollywood from the pro wrestling business. Hitting big at the box office, The Scorpion King effectively turned Dwayne Johnson into a bonafide movie star.

Based on the movie's success, The Scorpion King spawned several sequels of its own. The fifth movie in the series, The Scorpion King: Book of Souls, was released directly to home video in 2018. However, Johnson did not appear in any of these sequels, and different actors took turns playing Mathayus in the other movies. Still, it would seem that Johnson has not forgotten about the movie that helped launch his run in Hollywood --- a career that has since resulted in the former pro wrestler becoming the highest-paid actor in the United States.

It seems likely that Johnson's new take on The Scorpion King will be released in theaters, but no premiere date has yet been set. There's no word yet on when production might begin, or who could be playing the new Mathayus. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.