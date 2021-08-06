Dwayne Johnson's upcoming The Scorpion King Reboot is making progress with the first draft of the script now complete. A modern reimagining of the 2002 movie starring The Rock in his first lead role, the new movie was first announced by Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia last year. Johnson will serve as a producer on the reboot alongside Garcia and Dany Garcia.

Not a lot of new information has been revealed since about the new take on The Scorpion King, but Hiram Garcia shed some light on its current status. In an interview with Collider, Garcia explains that the first draft of the screenplay has been turned in, and now they're giving it some polishing. The producer also expresses his excitement about returning to the franchise to tell new stories. From the interview:

"We just got a first draft in and we're having a polish done on it now. That's such a beloved franchise, and like you alluded to, that entire world including The Mummy and Scorpion King are so much fun that we just want to continue telling stories in that space."

In November, it was reported that Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) was penning the screenplay. A director hadn't yet been named and word is that producers were seeking a new actor to succeed The Rock in the role of the Scorpion King. Plot details were vague but according to Deadline, the new movie will be a contemporary take set in modern times. Though Johnson is passing the torch to a new actor, he's nevertheless excited to see The Scorpion King get new life.

"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," Johnson told Deadline at the time. "I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hardworking actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience."

Producer Dany Garcia added: "The original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film. To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full-circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling."

The Scorpion King was directed by Chuck Russell with a screenplay from Stephen Sommers, William Osborne, and David Hayter. A spinoff of The Mummy, the movie is set 5,000 years earlier by revealing the origins of Mathayus and his rise to power as the Scorpion King. A handful of sequels were made, but with other actors taking over the role.

While pre-production appears to be moving along rather well on the reboot of The Scorpion King, it's still unclear when filming might begin or when it could be released. The original version starring Dwayne Johnson is currently streaming on HBO Max. For more about what's coming from Seven Bucks Productions, you can read the full interview with Garcia at Collider.