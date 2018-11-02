Tri-G and Savvy Media Holdings announced today that Jerry O'Connell (Billions, Stand by Me) and Celia Weston (Knight and Day, The Intern) have signed on to star alongside Katie Holmes (All We Had, Logan Lucky, The Gift) and Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, What They Had, Yellowstone) in Andy Tennant's (Hitch, Sweet Home Alabama) The Secret Movie. Joe Gelchion's Tri-G, Matthew George's Savvy Media Holdings and Robert Katz under his Shine Box banner recently boarded the film to produce, alongside Robert Cort Productions, Illumination Entertainment and Covert Media.

Producers include Robert Cort, Rhonda Byrne, Paul Hanson, Matthew George, and Robert Katz and Joe Gelchion, who's banner Tri-G is fully financing the film. Covert Media is handling international sales which continue through the AFM this week. Principal photography begins today in New Orleans.

The Secret Movie centers around a hard-working young widow with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house during a terrible storm. As the handyman grows closer to the family, he shares his philosophy of believing in the power of thought to create what we want, but the widow soon realizes he carries a secret connection to her past.

The film is based on the groundbreaking self-help book The Secret, which was published in 2006, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, been translated into 50 different languages, and remained on The New York Times bestseller list for 190 weeks. The screenplay is written by Bekah Brunstetter, writer on NBC's hit drama This Is Us with participation from Tennant and longtime writing partner Rick Parks (Ever After: A Cinderella Story).

Jerry O'Connell is known for his breakout role in Rob Reiner's Stand by Me and boasts an impressive career with highlights including Baby on Board, Man About Town, Veronica Mars, and roles on the hit series' Drunk History, Billions, Crossing Jordan and Sliders.

Celia Weston boasts an impressive career including breakout film roles in Dead Man Walking, Flirting with Disaster, Junebug, In the Bedroom, Far from Heaven and the forthcoming POMS in addition to the hit series ABC's Modern Family and Fox's American Horror Story.

O'Connell is represented by ICM Partners and 3 Arts Entertainment. Weston is represented by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment. George and Gelchion produced and financed A Private War starring Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan and Stanley Tucci which Aviron Pictures will release on Nov. 4th. Previous credits for George also include Taylor Sheridan's lauded feature Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as well as Rob Reiner's LBJ and Shock and Awe. Previous credits for Katz also include F. Gary Gray's Law Abiding Citizen, Patricia Riggen's The 33 and John Curran's The Painted Veil.

Robert Cort has produced forty-eight feature films that have grossed $3.0 billion in worldwide box office. These include Outrageous Fortune, Three Men and a Baby, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Cocktail, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Cutting Edge, Operation Dumbo Drop, Jumanji, Runaway Bride, Mr. Holland's Opus and Save the Last Dance. His next film On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones will release Christmas Day. The Secret Movie comes from Savvy Media.