In post-WWII America, The Secrets We Keep follows a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. We have an exclusive preview you can dig into right now.

When actor and producer Noomi Rapace first received the script for The Secrets We Keep from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, she realized she had found exactly what she was looking for: a compelling project to tackle with her friend and fellow actor Joel Kinnaman. The pair, who attended high school together in Sweden, had both appeared in the 2015 thriller Child 44. The few scenes they shared in that film made Rapace eager to work more closely with Kinnaman, and when she forwarded the script to him, he quickly signed on for the role of the enigmatic man at the center of the story.

The Secrets We Keep is a provocative examination of the choice between forgiveness and revenge told through the eyes of a Romani Holocaust survivor. Screenwriter Ryan Covington was inspired by an interview he heard with a woman who had survived the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The woman described an episode of PTSD triggered by overhearing an angry German launch into a public tirade.

Directed by Yuval Adler from a script by Ryan Covington and Yuval Adler, The Secrets We Keep stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, Amy Seimetz. In theaters September 16, on VOD October 16.