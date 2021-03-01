We have a brand new trailer for The Seventh Day, the upcoming supernatural horror/thriller is coming to us from the folks at Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment. Its stars Guy Pearce, who viewers may know from movies like Memento and Iron Man 3. In this case, he is playing an exorcist who is training a rookie during his first day on the job. Yes, it does sound an awful lot like Training Day, set within the world of exorcisms.

The trailer opens with an intense exorcism. We then meet Father Daniel, who is a promising recruit in the church. He is then paired up with Father Peter, played by Guy Pearce, who seems to have a much more relaxed look about him. They then set out on the job and Peter quickly explains to Daniel how being out in the field differs from what they learn in training. After encountering a few cases of evil on the streets, they then decide to help a young boy butchered his family. Though it may not have been his doing, as there are some demonic forces at play. It is a blend of gritty cop movie and full-on supernatural horror.

Joining Guy Pearce will be Vadhir Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover, Size Does Matter), Stephen Lang (Don't Breathe, Avatar), Brady Jenness (10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up, The Trial of the Chicago 7), Robin Bartlett (Shutter Island, Inside Llewyn Davis) and Keith David (Requiem for a Dream, There's Something About Mary). The movie was written and directed by Justin P. Lange. The filmmaker previously helmed 2018's The Dark, which debuted on Netflix.

The Seventh Day centers on a renowned exorcist named Father Peter (Guy Pearce). He is teaming up with a rookie apprentice for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on Earth, the lines between good and evil begin to blur and their own demons surface. Vertical Entertainment co-president Rich Goldberg had this to say about the movie when the distribution deal was closed.

"'The Seventh Day' is a remarkably horrific film that combines powerhouse veteran talent with a true genre visionary in filmmaker Justin P. Lange. We're excited to partner with Redbox to bring this frightening film to U.S. audiences next month."

For the time being, few movies are still opening in theaters, compared to any normal year. The industry has yet to truly bounce back following the industry-wide shutdown that took place nearly a year ago. The box office has rebounded at times but remains unstable. Tom & Jerry, for example, recently enjoyed one of the best openings of the last year. But that is the exception. Not the rule. As a result, slightly smaller movies like this have an opportunity to capitalize on what theaters are open, in addition to pulling in dollars from VOD rentals. The Seventh Day hits select theaters and on demand on March 26 from Vertical Entertainment. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.