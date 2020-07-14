We have a new trailer for The Shadow of Violence. In a year that is seriously lacking in new releases, given the current situation, movies that may be worth paying attention to are a little harder to find than they might be in a normal year. But the folks at Saban Films are bringing us something later this month that may be flying under the radar a bit, even though it shouldn't be. The feature directorial debut from Nick Rowland looks to be a dark and intense crime thriller, and one that has already been met with widespread critical acclaim.

The trailer kicks off by setting up the family we are following and, as the title promises, things get violent in a hurry. As a former boxer becomes wrapped up with a gang of violent criminals, it quickly becomes messy and complicated. But this boxer is then asked to commit murder on behalf of his bosses and it shifts to darkness wrapped in mystery. Overall, it looks stylish, tense, emotional and brutal.

Cosmo Jarvis (Hunter KillerLady MacBeth), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses, The Last Right) and Ned Dennehy (Guns Akimbo, Peaky Blinders) star. Joe Murtagh (American Animals) penned the screenplay. The movie is based on the story of the same name by author Colin Barrett from his 2013 short story collection Young Skins. Nick Rowland had this to say about the process of bringing the story to life.

"During the adaptation process and planning of this film, my focus has been on staying true to the elements of the source material that make it so unique and rich, while developing and expanding the story to make it an emotional and cinematic experience for the audience.It has been great to have Colin Barrett's advice and support throughout the process, and it was a huge honour to be able to play with the world and characters he created. The Challenge has been to retain the sense of poetry and sensitivity found in the prose, and translate it into the language of film."

The Shadow of Violence takes place In the dark underbelly of rural Ireland. It centers on an ex-boxer named Douglas "Arm" Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis) who has become a feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family. His loyalties are tested when his ruthless employers order him to kill for the first time.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was met with rave reviews. It currently boasts an impressive 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Could we be looking at an early awards season contender? It is probably a bit too soon to say anything so bold, but this is not a typical year and anything could happen. The Shadow of Violence is set to hit theaters on July 31 from Saban Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.