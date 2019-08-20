The Shawshank Redemption began as only a moderate success at the box office, but went on to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars®, and defied the odds to become one of the most indelible movies in film history. It's also one that most moviegoers have never seen on the big screen. The Shawshank Redemption will return to movie theaters nationwide for three days only, September 22, 24 and 25, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Since premiering in October 1994, it has been elevated as a modern day classic and has held the No. 1 ranking on IMDb's user-generated Top 250 list for more than a decade.

And while it's incredibly well-loved, many of its most ardent fans have only ever seen The Shawshank Redemption at home on DVD, VHS and cable. This special big-screen presentation of The Shawshank Redemption will also feature pre- and post-show commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

Fathom Events presents the 25th anniversary of The Shawshank Redemption as part of the annual TCM Big Screen Classics series. Adding to the special big screen return, TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz will provide exclusive commentary before and after the feature.

Adapted from the novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" by best-selling author Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption stars Tim Robbins as mild-mannered banker Andy Dufresne who is wrongly convicted of murder. When Dufresne is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary and befriends fellow inmate Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman), a sweeping tale of unlikely friendship, survival at any cost and the unrelenting human spirit unfolds. Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown and Gil Bellows co-star in the film directed and written (adapted screenplay) by Frank Darabont (The Green Mile, The Majestic), and produced by Niki Marvin.

The Shawshank Redemption was nominated for seven Academy Awards® in 1995, including Best Picture (Marvin), Best Actor (Freeman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Darabont), Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Score. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected The Shawshank Redemption for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. present The Shawshank Redemption :

: • Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time)

• Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 7:00 p.m. (local time)

• Wednesday, September 25 - 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Tickets for The Shawshank Redemption can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).