Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced The Shining, Stanley Kubrick's terrifying 1980 horror masterpiece, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on October 1. The 4K remastering is of Kubrick's original 144 minute version of the film which premiered in the United States on May 23rd, 1980. On May 17th, the restored 4K version of The Shining screened at The Cannes Film Festival.

Now widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films ever made, The Shining was directed and produced by Kubrick, who wrote the screenplay with Diane Johnson. The film was based on the novel "The Shining" by Stephen King, and stars Jack Nicholson in an iconic role as Jack Torrance, Shelley Duval as Wendy Torrance, Scatman Crothers as Dick Halloran, and Danny Lloyd as Danny Torrance.

The 4K remastering was done using a new 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick's former personal assistant Leon Vitali worked closely with the team at Warner Bros. during the mastering process.

In 2018, The Shining was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." The film ranked 29th on AFI's 100 Years...100 Thrills list, and Jack Torrance was named the 25th greatest villain on the AFI's 100 Years...100 Heroes and Villains list. Additionally, the quote "Here's Johnny" from the film was ranked 68th on AFI's 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes list.

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The Shining Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the film in high definition and the special features in high definition, and a Digital version of the movie. Fans can also own The Shining in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on October 1. The Ultra HD Blu-ray of The Shining will include more than three hours of previously released special features.

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes the winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack's writing goes nowhere and Danny's visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel's dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.

Ultra HD Blu-ray Elements: The Shining Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

• Audio commentary by Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown and Stanley Kubrick biographer John Baxter

• Video from the Overlook: Crafting The Shining

• Enter the terrifying world of the Overlook Hotel as only Stanley Kubrick could envision it

• The Visions of Stanley Kubrick

• A detailed look at one of cinema's greatest visual storytellers and his unique ability to move audiences through the magic of unforgettable images

• The Making of The Shining

• This cinema verite documentary offers a rare glimpse into the directing style of Stanley Kubrick as he interacts with stars Jack Nicholson, Shelly Duvall and others

• Wendy Carlos, Composer

• Composer Wendy Carlos reflects on working with complex auteur Stanley Kubrick and developing music scores for The Shining and A Clockwork Orange

On October 1st The Shining 4K UHD will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including GooglePlay, Vudu, Xbox and others, and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

In addition, Best Buy will be getting an exclusive Steelbook release of The Shining which can be seen below.

