Fans of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining have the rare opportunity to watch the movie at the actual Overlook Hotel. Or, at the very least, the National Historic Timberline Lodge, which serves as the iconic location in the acclaimed Stephen King adaptation. This is like getting to watch Friday the 13th at Camp Crystal Lake or getting to watch Evil Dead in the cabin. It doesn't get much more authentic than this.

The experience is the latest offering from the folks at On Set Cinema. The Shining screening is set to take place on Sunday, December 1 in Government Camp, Oregon at the Timberline Lodge. Not only will those who attend get the chance to watch the movie on-site, but they will also be allowed to access the hotel grounds for the day and, should they choose, stay the night. Here's what the organizers had to say about the event.

"This is an extremely rare public screening of the movie at Timberline and seating is limited. Fans will have access to the hotel grounds for the day, as well as the interior of the lodge (the Cascade dining room, Ram's Head Bar & Restaurant, Wy'East Café, Y'Bar, history exhibit, gift shop, game room & more)."

Admission for the Overlook Hotel screening is $70 per person. Those who purchase tickets for the screening will be offered a discount code for lodging at the hotel. An "Economy Twin" standard rate is $180, with the On Set Cinema rate going for $145. A "Queen" standard rate is $270, which is being discounted to $165. A "Queen Twin" normally goes for $300, with a discounted rate of $185. It's also pointed out in the announcement that the lodge offers skiing year-round, so one could make a little mini, horror-themed vacation out of this whole thing.

Even though Stephen King is, rather notably, not a fan of Stanley Kubrick's interpretation of his work, The Shining has gone on to become a stone-cold horror classic and is widely considered to be one of the greatest the genre has ever produced. This, even though many critics at the time memorably didn't care for it upon its initial release in 1980. The movie also wasn't a terribly huge hit at the box office, bringing in $44 million, working from a reported $19 million budget. But history has been very kind to it.

Those who perhaps can't make the trip can at least rest easy knowing The Shining is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD release, which arrives in October. It's also a big year, since director Mike Flannagan is currently finishing up his sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, which stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrence and arrives in theaters this November. Those who want to get in on the action would do well to jump on it soon, as the event is expected to sell out and the organizers note that seating is limited. To purchase tickets or for more information, head on over to MyersHouseNC.com.