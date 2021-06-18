Apple TV+ brings us an unexpected, but very welcome, Anchorman reunion, as Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd star in the first trailer for upcoming dark comedy series The Shrink Next Door. The comedic duo will lead the miniseries, which finds Rudd as a psychiatrist who begins to implant himself into the life of one of his patients.

In The Shrink Next Door, "Everything looks fine... until you see the bigger picture. Take a first look at The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around...then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn all about them-and what happens when they get crossed."

We now live in a world where almost anything can be adapted for a movie: theme park rides, boardgames, and even podcasts, with The Shrink Next Door adapting the latter, adding itself to the ever-growing list of this niche trend. Based on a story first told on The Wondery podcast back in 2019, the original telling of The Shrink Next Door began with veteran journalist Joe Nocera, "whose neighbor in the Hamptons was a therapist named Ike. Ike counted celebrities and Manhattan elites as his patients," explains the podcast.

"He'd host star-studded parties at his eccentric vacation house. But one summer, Joe discovered that Ike was gone and everything he'd thought he'd known about his neighbor - and the house next door - was wrong. The Shrink Next Door is a story about power, control and turning to the wrong person for help for three decades."

The Shrink Next Door is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz, from a script by Georgia Pritchett. Making up the supporting cast are Casey Wilson as Bonnie Herschkopf, Sarayu Blue as Miriam, and WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis Markowitz. Hahn also appeared in Anchorman, making The Shrink Next Door even more of a reunion than first thought.

The Shrink Next Door series should give both Will Ferrell and PaulRudd ample opportunity to once again demonstrate their penchant for comedy, with Rudd in particular clearly relishing the chance to play the wild therapist with some very unorthodox methods. Ferrell meanwhile leans more into the awkward presence audiences don't see from him often but that he does so well in the likes of Stranger Than Fiction.

The Shrink Next Door hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, and both Ferrell and Rudd are on board as executive producers alongside Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal. Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart will serve as executive producers for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media, with the podcast's host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

This wild true story is an Apple Original, with The Shrink Next Door scheduled to premiere on November 12, 2021 on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes being released altogether and new instalments following each Friday, for a total of eight episodes.