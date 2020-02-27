An upcoming episode of The Simpsons is going to deliver something of an Avengers: Endgame spoof, and the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be taking on the role of the lead villain. Yes, Kevin Feige will be heading to Springfield. Thanos served as the protagonist in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Feige will be playing a Thanos-like character named Chinnos, and Fox has revealed a first look at the big bad.

A brief teaser was released that sees the citizens of Springfield gathered in a movie theater to watch the new Vindicator movie, which is the equivalent to The Avengers franchise. We see a group of heroes fighting against Chinnos, who is having no trouble at all blocking their attacks. At the end of the clip, we hear what Kevin Feige sounds like as the villain, laying out his sinister plan.

"Now that I, Chinnos, finally wield the doomsday app, I can restart this planet in flames as a utopia."

We previously got a look at the poster for the episode, titled Bart the Bad Guy. Kevin Feige won't be the only MCU figure to lend his voice talents either. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will be voicing a pair of studio producers. Cobie Smolders, who plays Maria Hill in the MCU, will be playing a character named Hydrangea, while her real-life husband Taran Killam is playing a hero named Airshot.

Last year, Disney merged with Fox in a landmark $71.3 billion deal that reshaped the media landscape. Kevin Feige, who was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, is one of the most powerful figures within the company. Feige is the chief architect behind the MCU, which collectively has grossed more than $22 billion to date. So bringing him aboard The Simpsons in this capacity seems fitting. Fox has released a logline for the upcoming episode, which reads as follows.

"Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes out... and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil?"

That seems quite timely and on point. Last year when Avengers: Endgame was getting ready to roll out in theaters, fans were extremely cautious when it came to spoilers as this was a movie moment a full decade in the making. Given the cliffhanger people were left with at the end of Infinity War, it's understandable that people wanted to go in fresh. The Russo brothers even penned a letter asking fans to be courteous and not spoil the movie for others. Bart will be playing the role of potential spoiler, which seems perfect for the rambunctious member of the Simpson family. Bart the Bad Guy is set to air Sunday, March 1 on Fox. Be sure to check out the clip for yourself, which was first revealed by Variety.

Spoiler Boy vs. the @Russo_Bros: Only one side can prevail when the fate of the Marble Cinematic Universe is at stake! Watch this SUNDAY at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/EvNz712nYe — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) February 27, 2020