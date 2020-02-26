The Simpsons take on Avengers: Endgame in a new teaser poster promoting an upcoming season 31 episode. It's hard to imagine a world without Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. They've been on air since 1989, though they got their start in 1987 as a part of The Tracey Ullman Show. The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series, both in terms of seasons and number of episodes. With that said, it's about time to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe get The Simpsons treatment on the small screen.

The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman took to social media to unveil the poster for the upcoming March 1st episode, which is titled Bart the Bad Guy. The family takes place of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Avengers: Endgame style poster that all fans are going to want to get their hands on. Bart takes center stage as Thanos, though there is a weird Springfield version of the Mad Titan to his left. He has an exaggerated chin that looks pretty weird, to say the least. There are other Springfield takes on superheroes placed around the iconic family.

Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time, so now is really the perfect time for The Simpsons to get in on the fun. The premise for the story is pretty spot on for today's current land of spoiler traps hiding behind every corner. In the episode, Bart gets to see a highly anticipated superhero movie a month before everybody and wields his spoiler power over millions of fans like Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. Suddenly, the world is at Bart's feet as his new-found power goes to his head, much like it does in the real-world for people who get to see advanced screenings.

Filtered through the lens of The Simpsons, spoiler culture should get a good spoof. Regardless of how the episode really is in terms of quality, the poster is a work of art. It would be a pretty big missed opportunity not to make some merchandise, especially since the Springfield family is now under the same roof as the Avengers. Hopefully fans will be able to purchase this poster at some point down the line, or at the very least get a bootleg online somewhere.

Avengers: Endgame will continue its box office dominance until James Cameron gets ready to re-release Avatar ahead of the upcoming sequels. The movie will surely take its throne back, at least until something bigger comes along. As for The Simpsons, one can argue that there has been a decline in quality over the years, but one can't argue with its lasting power. Bart the Bad Guy will premiere on Sunday, March 1st. While we wait to see what he decides to do with his spoiler power, you can check out the epic poster art below, thanks to Matt Selman's Twitter account.