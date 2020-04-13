Longtime director and producer of The Simpsons, David Silverman, reveals whether or not Disney has made any changes to the long-running animated TV series. Even though they predicted it, it's still kind of weird to see that Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are owned by Walt Disney Studios. When Disney ended up purchasing Fox in 2019, many fans of the hit show were wondering if there would be any changes made in the future, especially since the series isn't exactly wholesome material for the whole family.

According to David Silverman, Disney has been great about having The Simpsons under their umbrella so far. The show, which is the longest running primetime scripted series in history, has been entertaining people for over 30 years now. When it first aired back in 1989, it was controversial, but times have changed a lot since then. Silverman had this to say about Disney making changes to the show.

"It's business as usual. Disney is extremely great at, 'Here's a working property that we're now working with, and if it ain't broke, we ain't gonna try to fix it.' They're taking the same approach they did with Marvel and every other franchise they've been connecting with. It's been great. No change whatsoever."

The Simpsons may have been controversial back in 1989, but it has nothing on Family Guy, Rick and Morty, or a lot of other animated shows out right now. Even so, fans were worried that the show could lose its attitude or edge after moving to Disney. Thankfully, they have nothing to worry about. David Silverman also talked about how he and the team are able to still work during the world's current state of affairs. He explains.

"We're having a great time. I just jumped off a meeting for an episode coming up, which is going to be amazing, and it's business as usual -- as much business as usual you can do under these circumstances, but we're still going! We're still working ahead."

While David Silverman says they are still able to work on The Simpsons from home, he did not say if the show is still on target for its fall premiere date. Most of the entertainment industry is on hold at the moment and it would not be surprising to see season 32 get a new release date. However, that has not been officially confirmed by anyone at Disney or within The Simpsons camp at this time.

Fans can now watch every single episode of The Simpsons on Disney+. That's 679 in total, with the 700 episode coming in season 32. This will be another huge milestone for the show, though it may end up coming up a bit later than initially anticipated. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how everything pans out. At least fans know that Disney has not been making any changes behind-the-scenes when the new season arrives. The interview with David Silverman was originally conducted by Cinemablend.