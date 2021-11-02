The Simpson family will be uniting with Mickey and pals with a new upcoming short in development to celebrate the anniversary of the launch of Disney+. On the small screen, The Simpsons has been airing on Fox since its first episode in 1989, though the show has since been made available for streaming on Disney+ after the brand was acquired by Disney. Numerous short specials have been animated exclusively for Disney+ featuring The Simpsons characters.

This month, they're back at it again with The Simpsons in Plusaversary, commemorating the Disney+ Day celebration. In the new short, "The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list... except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield's event of the year."

The global celebration of Disney+ Day will come to life in 10 days with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, Nov. 12. The Simpsons in Plusaversary is the third in a series of Disney+ shorts from The Simpsons that highlight the service's marquee brands and titles. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki are currently available on Disney+.

Created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons was originally spawned as a series of animated shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show before spinning off into its own series in 1989. The tremendously success cartoon has since become one of the world's most recognizable franchises, venturing out into other mediums which inlucdes The Simpsons Movie in 2007. The series is not showing any signs of coming to an end after more than three decades as it's already been renewed through season 34. Season 33 premiered on Fox in September.

While the series has many beloved characters, it primarily follows the members of the Simpson family: Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), and Lisa (Yeardley Smith), along with baby Maggie. The show is guaranteed to have at least 750 episodes, and for someone with the time to watch through every single one of them and take notes, a recent job opening has opened up looking for an analyst to be paid to do just that.

"Hired to watch all episodes of the popular American sitcom, The Simpsons Series Analyst will get paid to note down standout events from the show, to help us predict the probability of each one happening," states the job listing for the UK's Platin Casino. "Now if you haven't already heard of The Simpsons predicting the future, this theory has circulated globally after some of the show's storylines have come true years after airing. Events occurring in past series that have become reality include Donald Trump's presidency, the 2013 horse meat scandal, the coronavirus pandemic, and more recently, the fuel shortage across Britain."

A Disney+ Day premiere, The Simpsons in Plusaversary will debut Friday, Nov. 12 exclusively on the streaming service. The previous Simpsons shorts along with the series can also be found in The Simpsons collection on Disney+.