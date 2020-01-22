Kevin Smith is the latest guest star making a stop in Springfield. The Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot director has revealed that he will be voicing a version of himself on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The show is currently airing season 31, with season 32 already on the books for the 2020/2021 season.

Taking to Instagram, Kevin Smith made the announcement by revealing some photos of himself in the recording booth recording his lines. Smith looks enthusiastic and rather into his work in the photos. He's also wearing a shirt that features Jay and Silent Bob done in the art styling of The Simpsons. In his lengthy caption, Smith proclaimed his fandom for the show and expressed his excitement for the opportunity. Here's some of what the had to say.

"D'OH! I reached a career milestone yesterday when I voiced myself on The Simpsons! This was a massive moment in my life, right up there with the Chinese Theatre foot prints or #Clerks getting into the Library of Congress!"

Ever since suffering a massive heart attack in 2018, Kevin Smith has had a renewed lease on life. Smith survived what is commonly referred to as a "widowmaker" and, following his recovery, didn't waste any time in getting back to work. It seems that many opportunities manifested in the aftermath, such as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and the impressive accomplishments the filmmaker noted in his post, amongst others. Now, he can add The Simpsons guest star to his resume.

The idea of a celebrity playing themselves on the show is nothing new. Buzz Aldrin, Alec Baldwin, Leonard Nimoy, Mick Jagger, Mark Hamill and, more recently, Jason Momoa, have all starred on the hit animated series, just to name a few. Speaking further, Kevin Smith elaborated on his relationship with the show while also dishing some details on his episode and what went on behind the scenes.

"The Simpsons are in my creative DNA and I've spent my career trying to ape their blend of humor and heart. So when I received the invitation to voice a Simpsonized version of me, I wept tears of joy. Carolyn Omine is the Emmy winning writer of the ep, as well as my way into my favorite show of all time. When Homer called Maggie Silent Bob in '3 Gays and a Condo' I thought that was the closest I'd ever come to Springfield.

But thanks to Carolyn, now I get to speak to #homersimpson himself! Eternal thanks to Carolyn, everyone writing on the show, the recording engineers, and all the way more famous people who probably passed on this part, allowing Carolyn to go way down the list to find my name! I told the kids in the writers room I didn't care if I was first, second or third choice: I was just ecstatic to be there. The head writer joked 'You were our *final* choice.' So finally, after being a fan for 35 seasons, I'm gonna be part of the Simpsons' world! And it was all yellow..."

The Simpsons debuted on Fox in 1989 and, across 31 seasons, has aired more than 670 episodes. Recently, rumors swirled that the show was nearing the end of its run, but that was shot down by longtime producer Al Jean. So it should easily pass 700 episodes before all is said and done. The Simpsons airs Sundays on Fox. Be sure to check out the full post from Kevin Smith's Instagram.