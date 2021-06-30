Whenever something is a huge hit, The Simpsons parody is never far behind. With Loki breaking Disney+ records, it was only a matter of time before he became one of the family, and now a new short is doing just that. Releasing on the same day as the penultimate episode of Loki, The Simpsons short entitled The Good, The Bart and The Loki, will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role again, this time in yellow-form as a Springfield-bound version of the God of Mischief.

While many would say that The Simpsons already have their own mischief maker in Bart, but in the Marvel themed short, the pair will come up against each other as well a number of familiar Simpsons characters in even more familiar Marvel guises. The artwork released for the short is a delightful homage to the Avengers: Endgame poster, with Hiddleston's Loki joined by Ned Flanders as Ant-Man, Lisa as Thor, Ralph as Hulk, Moe as Vision and more.

Exclusive to Disney+, the short will see Loki banished from Asgard yet again, and this time he is going to find his toughest adversaries in the Simpsons and their newly assembled cast of superheroes. With Loki teaming up with Bart, the story will see them commemorating the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all of its heroes and villains in a way that only The Simpsons can. This will be the second time The Simpsons have done something like this, after their Star Wars themed The Force Awakens From Its Nap which was released earlier in the year.

Around the time of The Simpsons Star Wars short, show producer Al Jean commented on the possibility of a Marvel short being in the works, saying there was definitely a chance it would happen. Jean said to Variety, "I won't say what it is but it's also very exciting in different ways. The only goal is to sort of walk across the Disney+ tiles from Star Wars to Nat Geo and plant our seed everywhere. I'm a huge Marvel fan," Jean continued.

"We've dealt with them in a couple of ways. We've parodied them a lot. We even had a couple of them, including Kevin Feige, on the show. So our relationship with them has only been fantastic. Just as I've been inspired by Star Wars for 40 years, I grew up reading Marvel Comics. And have a bunch still. If somebody told me I'd grow up to write for Star Wars and Marvel I'd be pretty happy."

The Simpsons may have come under some criticism in recent years, with many fans feeling the show could have run its course, but when it comes to parodies, there are few that do it better. Who is say that there could be a few other big Disney franchises that could be taken on by the Springfield clan. The Good, The Bart and The Loki arrives on Disney+ on July 7, the same day as the penultimate episode of Loki premieres on the streaming platform. Their previous Star Wars effort is currently available to stream.