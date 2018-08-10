There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Disney and Fox deal, mostly having to do with the Marvel implications as well as how much more of a juggernaut Disney will become at the box office. A new report reveals that the long-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie is currently in development at Fox. This is definitely exciting news for fans who have been waiting for The Simpsons Movie 2 to hit theaters for over a decade. But, could the merger have a negative impact on the sequel seeing the light of day?

In addition to The Simpsons Movie 2, the latest report states that a Bob's Burger movie as well as a Family Guy movie are also in development at Fox. Upon the 10th anniversary of the world's introduction to Spider-Pig last year, The Simpsons Movie writer-producer Al Jean and director David Silverman admitted that a follow-up could happen, but it's in the "very earliest stages." Silverman said that he'd "love to do another one." So, it makes sense that Fox would actively developing the sequel at this point in time.

The new report states that Fox is in a period of "uncertainty," but they are actively revamping their animation department. They have brought in a new partner after the DreamWorks Animation deal expired when it was acquired by Comcast. While things are questionable at this time, it looks like Fox is intent on making The Simpsons Movie 2 along with the other projects. The report says.

"The film studio is partnering with the Fox television studio on a big-screen adaptation of the animated series Bob's Burgers, a second Simpsons movie in development and a Family Guy film that would mix animation with live action, said people with knowledge of the projects.

The Disney and Fox merger already seems like a done deal, even though it is not yet official. This has brought an "awkward" tension to Fox, with employees fearing for their jobs. With that being said, it seems that The Simpsons Movie 2 would be something that Disney would jump on putting out from a business standpoint alone. It's unclear as to what would happen to the newly revamped Fox animation department should the merger take place, but it has been reported that thousands will lose their jobs across all areas of the studio.

The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007 and grossed over $527 million worldwide, making it a huge hit. It set several North American box office records, including highest grossing film based on a television series. It was also the third-highest grossing opening weekend for an animated film at the time. The Simpsons Movie 2 would be a welcome addition to the show, especially since they're about to embark on their 30th Season this year. Hopefully the Disney and Fox deal allows all of the movies to proceed. This news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. s