Sure sounds like there is going to be The Simpsons Movie 2. Some day. As we all know good and well by this point in time, Disney recently snatched up the rights to all of 20th Century Fox's properties, including The Simpsons. And today we have word out of Comic-Con that The Simpsons creator Matt Groening feels there will no doubt be a sequel to 2007's The Simpsons Movie one of these days.

Why? Well, because Disney wants something for its money, of course. Specifically, Matt Groening revealed this speaking from SDCC this weekend.

"No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money."

Nice! Now I don't know about you, but the idea of seeing another The Simpsons movie hit the big-screen has me all kinds of excited. After all, I have been a fan of the series since I was just a wee little one, and I loved the original movie to boot. I can only sit back now and pray that the powers that be over at Disney produce The Simpsons Movie 2 and bring back Spider-Pig while they're at it. Hell, go ahead and bring in Spider-Ham from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse too! That would make for some killer times, I think.

And since we're all here and talking all things The Simpsons, Groening also finally opened up at Comic-Con and revealed just why there has never been a sequel to the 2007 flick. Matt Groening admits this.

"This is a true answer. The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us. We didn't have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We're almost recovered, almost."

Something you guys might not know about me is that I have worked in animation over the years producing shows such as Video Stars and Pacino & Walken: Roomies. And I can tell you, working on an ongoing animation series AND producing a movie at the same time sounds like ten types of hell. I can see why the team behind The Simpsons Movie never spawned a sequel. Hopefully, this changes soon though.

Dan Castellaneta returned for the 2007 big-screen adaptation of The Simpsons as the voice of Homer Simpson, along with Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson, Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson. Hank Azaria joined in on the fun as Moe Szyslak, along with Harry Shearer as Mr. Burns, Pamela Hayden as Milhouse Van Houten, and Tress MacNeille as Crazy Cat Lady. The film also featured Albert Brooks as Russ Cargill, along with Joe Mantegna as Fat Tony, and Tom Hanks as himself.

David Silverman directed The Simpsons Movie from a screenplay written by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Mike Reiss, Mike Scully, Matt Selman, John Swartzwelder, and Jon Vitti based on the series created by Groening. Brooks and Groening also produced the big-screen adaptation along with Al Jean, Mike Scully, and Richard Sakai. Hans Zimmer composed the music, and John Carnochan edited it all together. Gracie Films and 20th Century Fox Animation were the production companies behind the movie which was distributed by 20th Century Fox into a theater near you back on July 27, 2007. The $75 million production snagged a total of $527.1 million at the box-office. This story comes to us from Cinema Blend.