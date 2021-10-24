The perfect job opportunity has opened up for ultimate fans of The Simpsons. A job listing at Platin Casino in the UK notes that the company is looking for help with analysing every single episode, which is now more than 700 in all, by hiring a "Simpsons series analyst." It's listed as an 8-week gig the the idea to "get paid to watch every Simpsons episode ever" and help the company "predict the future."

"Hired to watch all episodes of the popular American sitcom, The Simpsons Series Analyst will get paid to note down standout events from the show, to help us predict the probability of each one happening," the official listing reads. "Now if you haven't already heard of The Simpsons predicting the future, this theory has circulated globally after some of the show's storylines have come true years after airing. Events occurring in past series that have become reality include Donald Trump's presidency, the 2013 horse meat scandal, the coronavirus pandemic, and more recently, the fuel shortage across Britain."

To sign up for this job, applicants must be fluent in English, over the age of 18, possess strong writing skills, have access to a TV or laptop to watch every episode of the show, and it's recommended (but not essential) to have a love for The Simpsons. The job requires a minimum of 35.5 hours of work a week to account for all 284 hours of the TV series along with The Simpsons Movie. The analyst must take notes on stand out storylines to report feedback on every single one of these episodes which will be compiled into a list of future predictions ordered by probability.

Here's the juicy part. The job will net you a pretty nice paycheck if you get hired, as the jog will net ٣,000 GBP, or roughly $6,859. An additional payment of 㿷 will be given to cover the cost of a Disney+ subscription where the entire series and the movie can be seen. Best of all, the job comes with a free weekly box of doughnuts to enjoy whils they work, a perk inspired by Homer J. Simpson himself and his snack of choice at the Nuclear Power Plant.

The Simpsons has amassed a very large fan base after airing on Fox for more than three decades, still reigning as one of the most popular animated programs on television. Premiering in 1989, the show has shown no signs of slowing down, as it was given another 2-season renewal back in March. This guarantees that we will get at least 34 episodes of The Simpsons, and ultimately 750 total episodes. That number will continue to climb if more renewals come after that.

Created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons features the voice talents of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Its mark on pop culture has been incredible and the show continues to be honored in many ways. Just recently, Portland unveiled the official Ned Flanders Bridge, a walkway named after the next door neighbor of the Simpson family on the show. You can find out more about the Simpsons series analyst job at the official website for Platin Casino.