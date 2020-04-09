Pixar and Disney broke tradition with the release of Onward in theaters last month. Instead of showing the usual Pixar short before the featured movie, they debuted a new animated short featuring Maggie Simpson of The Simpsons hit TV show. It was called Playdate with Destiny. And tomorrow, it will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, with Onward having already debuted last weekend. So if you were looking to do a traditional 'movie theater' experience with Pixar's latest, here you go.

Over the years, a number of The Simpsons shorts have debuted in theaters, dating all the way back to the late 80s. And quite a few of these shorts were also a featured segment on The Tracy Ullman Show when Fox first launched its broadcast network TV channel. So The Simpsons aren't necessarily breaking new ground here. But this is the first The Simpsons animated project to launch since Disney acquired all of 20th Century Fox, so it's special in that right.

Today Disney+ set a playdate with the Simpsons announcing the animated short film Maggie Simpson in 'Playdate with Destiny' will stream globally on the service beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 10. The Simpsons creator Matt Groening shared a special handwritten note on social media revealing the news with fans around the world.

The film begins on a day that seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger - and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can't wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don't go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?

Originally released in theatres before Disney and Pixar's Onward, Maggie Simpson in 'Playdate with Destiny' builds on the success of the franchise's 2012 Academy Award-nominated film, Maggie Simpson in 'The Longest Daycare' which will also begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. Both films join the service's impressive The Simpsons collection including The Simpsons Movie and 30 seasons of the Emmy Award-winning television series.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 31st season and in production on season 32, The Simpsons has won 34 Emmy Awards (including its 11th in 2019 for Outstanding Animated Program), 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People's Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards including the 2019 and 2020 Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program Award.

The Simpsons was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short The Longest Daycare. The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield'-winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the "Best Show of the 20th Century" by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean are the Executive Producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.