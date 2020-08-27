No, The Simpsons did not predict that President Donald Trump would die today, August 27th. Throughout social media for the past few weeks, an animated image of Trump in the style of The Simpsons has been making the rounds. The image in question shows the president in a casket, which led a ton of people to believe that the long-running animated series had continued its prediction streak, which even involves Trump becoming president of the United States. However, this was all a hoax.

The image of dead Trump is fake and was never on The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/Rg0I9vlb0P — Oofies™ (@OofiesTM) June 3, 2020

The animated image of Trump in a casket looks very much like it was pulled from an episode of The Simpsons. The animated series has lampooned Trump and his administration multiple times over the past 3+ years, so it isn't out of the ordinary. However, someone with a pretty dark sense of humor took an image from something the animators did recently and made it look like Trump was in a casket. An episode of The Simpsons with this image never happened.

The date of August 27th was chosen at random by some TikTok users, which started getting posted back in June. Apparently it was engineered to satirize conspiracy theories. In one of the original posts, a woman tells those viewing the video that they have been "chosen" and that they need to "remember the date August 27th - it is important." It's not clear how the animated image of Donald Trump got into the mix, but it did, along with the August 27th, 2020 date, and it started to spread like wildfire, even though there were plenty of hardcore fans of The Simpsons letting people know that the episode in question never happened.

With people spending a lot more time indoors, it was easy for a hoax like this to spread. Plus, President Donald Trump is going up against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and has been in the news pretty much non-stop, thanks in part to the current public health crisis. Even for the people who believed the hoax, today is August 27th, 2020 and Donald Trump is still very much alive. With that being said, with The Simpsons track record of predicting the future, it's easy to understand why so many people would believe that the animated image of Trump in a coffin is real. As of this writing, there are still many who believe that the image is real.

The Donald Trump presidency was featured in season 11, episode 17: Bart to the Future and aired in 2000. Disney buying 20th Century Fox was another huge one, which was correctly predicted during season 10, spisode 5: When You Dish Upon a Star. There are plenty more things that The Simpsons have predicted over the years, from Super Bowl outcomes to the introduction of smart watches. Having been on the air for over 30 years, they're bound to get some things right. But, the death of Donald Trump was not something that was ever featured on the long-running show. You can check out the original TikTok video that kicked off this hoax below, thanks to Taylor Lorenz's Twitter account.

If you’ve seen everyone on TikTok referencing August 27th and are wondering what’s happening on August 27th? What is this? Let me quickly explain. It all started 5 days ago when this girl stfusamantha posted this vid pic.twitter.com/GuoVskAM3g — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 11, 2020

The Simpsons say trump dies on August 27 Party time pic.twitter.com/msaMvtAJkd — Maddie (@Maddie52092491) August 11, 2020

So my daughter said that on an episode of the Simpson's, Trump dies around Aug 27th?? Can anyone confirm that episode ? — Elizabeth (@faithlovehope76) August 24, 2020

donald trump is supposed to die tomorrow according to the Simpson’s. — Syd Divine 💎 • READINGS: OPEN (@DIVINEOPAQUE) August 26, 2020

Simpsons death date for trump is 27th apparently — ∞☣ℬᵎᵀℂℋ (@Btchface2) August 27, 2020

Simpson’s predicted trumps death — Boo ♥︎ 200k diamonds ac pinned! (@booghostt) August 27, 2020

so the Simpsons predicted that Trump’s death will be on the 27th August 2020 👁👄👁 — calm Ye (@SGMOCUMBA) August 27, 2020

Do you know how the Simpsons pretty much predict everything well they predicted donald trump death in an episode i think and it said the 27th so everyone is waiting for him to d*e ( idk how to explain stuff well) — Amiliaplaysz (@AmiNotChill) August 27, 2020

it’s supposed to be a day where ur manifestations come true and the simpsons also predicted trumps death for today lol😜 — denise (@deniseescbae) August 27, 2020

the simpsons didn’t actually predict trump’s death.. that’s fake yk?? — eva 🚀 (@fashhooo) August 27, 2020