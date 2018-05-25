The first trailer for Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers features Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly as assassin brothers. The movie is Audiard's follow up to his Palme D'Or Winning Dheepan, which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The trailer for Sisters Brothers shows hints of the work of the Coen Brothers with quirky characters mixed with comedic, yet dark situations. The film is based off of Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name and follows two brothers, Eli (Joaquin Phoenix) and Charlie Sisters (John C. Reilly) who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.

The Sisters Brothers story is a western movie with dark comedic elements and takes place in Oregon in 1851. Throughout the trailer, John C. Reilly's Charlie character is trying to convince Joaquin Phoenix's Eli character that they have enough money to retire and that they don't have to kill people anymore, to which Eli laughs. The plot thickens when they are sent to hunt Warm (Riz Ahmed), who is a chemist who has found a way to easily spot gold. The Sisters Brothers both begin to question their ways when they catch up to Warm and his partner, Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The Sisters Brothers trailer highlights the acting chops of Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Riz Ahmed, and Jake Gyllenhaal as an ensemble and especially the chemistry between Reilly and Phoenix. The trailer is barely 3-minutes long and the relationship between Eli and Charlie Sisters is perfectly laid out, showing the dynamics of their relationship with comedic flourishes. Reilly's Charlie storms out of a saloon after Phoenix's Eli smacks him in the face, only to follow him outside and ask him to return the favor. Charlie obliges and nearly knocks Eli out, leading to a humorous exchange between the two brothers.

While there are elements of the humor laced in The Sisters Brothers first trailer, there is drama too and high stakes, which is the delicate balance. Even after watching the trailer just once, viewers will be able to tell that there's a lot more going on under the surface, which is also highlighted in the source material. For those wishing to get some studying done before The Sisters Brothers hits theaters, you can pick up Patrick Dewitt's novel.

The Sisters Brothers hits theaters this fall. No official release date has been announced at this time, but should be revealed soon now that the first trailer has been released. The dark western comedy may seem like a weird turn for Jacques Audiard, but The Sisters Brothers features his distinct style, even in the brief trailer, and it looks to be something to look forward to. While we wait for an official release date, you can check out the first trailer for The Sisters Brothers below.