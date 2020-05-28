Quentin Tarantino believes The Social Network is the best movie of the 2010s. Tarantino has sung the praises of David Fincher's 2010 movie for the last decade, though he previously put Toy Story 3 ahead of it in his top 10 of that particular year. The director/writer previously noted that Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is his second favorite of the last decade and he has not been shy about talking about it either. Tarantino has no problem giving praise to the movies he loves.

In a new interview, Quentin Tarantino was asked what would come ahead of Dunkirk on his favorite movies of the decade list. Without hesitation, the director writer said, "It's The Social Network, hands down. It is number one because it's the best, that's all! It crushes all the competition." Tarantino didn't offer up any further details, but he really doesn't need to with praise like that, even though he wasn't pressed further on the Toy Story 3 praise from ten years ago.

Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay for The Social Network and he and director David Fincher have been asked about a possible sequel for years now. Back in 2018, Sorkin was asked about it and planted the seeds for a sequel. "I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel," Sorkin said. "A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin." He went on to add producer Scott Rudin will send him a news story every once in a while, declaring that it's time for a sequel.

When looking back, The Social Network came out in the early days of Facebook. A lot has changed since then and a movie or documentary focused on the last two years would be plenty, but there is a wealth of true story to throw up on the big screen. However, would it be able to capture the success of the original? That's the question and it might be better just to leave it alone and let a documentary get made instead.

The Social Network won Best Picture from the National Board of Review, National Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle, and Los Angeles Film Critics Association in 2010. It's only the third movie in history, after Schindler's List and L.A. Confidential, to sweep the "Big Four" critic's awards. Additionally, it found itself at the top of many year-end lists, not just Quentin Tarantino's. It went on to win three Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing, though many believe it should have taken home Best Picture. The interview with Quentin Tarantino was originally conducted by Premiere. Make sure to have a translation extension open in order to read the whole thing.