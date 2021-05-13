A new trailer for Baby Driver director Edgar Wright's upcoming documentary, The Sparks Brothers, has now been released, and teases what to expect from the much-celebrated filmmaker's exploration of the life and times of the pop and rock duo Sparks. Featuring one-on-one interviews with all manner of different celebrity faces from across the spectrum of entertainment, and marks Wright's first foray into documentary filmmaking.

Interviews are shot in crisp black and white, which only makes the wild visualizations and music videos of Sparks pop out of the screen even more. The official synopsis for The Sparks Brothers reads; "How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright's debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band's favorite band."

The Sparks Brothers will revolve around brothers and Sparks band members, Ron Mael and Russell Mael, whose quirky approach to song writing and ability to change styles and adapt with the changing times led to them garnering a dedicated cult following. Formed in the late 1960s, Sparks had several highlights early in their career with the likes of "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us", which reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart in 1974, and the disco hit "The Number One Song in Heaven" in 1979, which was followed by a notable shift in their style towards new wave/synth-pop.

Other hits during that include the likes of "Amateur Hour," "When Do I Get to Sing "My Way"," "Cool Places," "Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth," and "Beat the Clock". Initially under the name Halfnelson, the Mael brothers have made a whopping 24 studio albums over the years, with their last album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, being released in May of last year.

In March 2021, after about a year in self-isolation, and with a planned European tour postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing global situation, the Maels revealed on social media that they are back in Russell's home studio and are now working on their 25th album.

Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers had its world premiere last year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and was met with rave reviews from critics. The documentary currently holds an approval rating of 100% based on 43 reviews, with many praising Wright's approach to the story and works of the cult favorite, concluding that The Sparks Brothers " offers an introduction to The Sparks Brothers that has something for everyone."

Produced by Nira Park, George Hencken, and Laura Richardson along with Edgar Wright, The Sparks Brothers will feature insight from a wide-ranging selection of actors, musicians and more, including Mike Myers, Tony Visconti, Patton Oswalt, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Neil Gaiman, Björk, Beck, and Mark Gatiss as well as feature Edgar Wright's frequent collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as the voices of John Lennon and Ringo Starr respectively. The Sparks Brothers is scheduled to be theatrically released on June 18, 2021, by Focus Features.